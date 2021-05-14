International Hotel Investments p l c : IHI Magyarország Zrt Financial Statements for 2020 – Download

Report and financial statements prepared in accordance with
International Financial Reporting Standards
IHI Magyarország Zrt.
Year ended 31 December 2020
IHI Magyarorszag Zrt.
Report and financial statements
Year ended 31 December 2020
Contents
Contents
|
report
4 - 7
Statement of comprehensive income
8
Statement of financial position
9
Statement of changes in equity
10
Statement of cash flows
11
Notes to the financial statements
12
Report and financial statements
Year ended 31 December 2020
The directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of IHI Magyarorszag Zrt. (the C the year ended 31 December 2020.
Mission and Strategy
the market within which it operates.
Principal activities
The Company operates the Corinthia Hotel Budapest, a landmark five-star deluxe hotel located in the heart of Budapest drawing on an unrivalled 112-year history of excellence and tradition. The Company also owns and operates the Royal Residence and the Royal Spa.
.l.c., a company domiciled in Malta.
Review of business and future outlook
The results for the year are set out in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income on page 9 of the financial statements. The loss for the year of 2.52 million (2019 profit5.25 million) will be deducted from the retained earnings. Following an impairment assessment, million as shown in the statement of comprehensive income.
Future developments
The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020 had far reaching effects, resulting in disruptions to businesses worldwide. Global border restrictions, local mobility restrictions, and the enforced closure of hotels, food and beverage outlets and other places of entertainment, many of which are still in place, have had a negative impact on the Company, the hospitality industry in general as well as most other economic sectors worldwide. Governments in many countries have responded with monetary and fiscal interventions to assist companies to overcome these unprecedented financial difficulties.
As a result of the pandemic and notwithstanding the measures taken by the Company to curtail its cost and the support provided by the government, the Company experienced a severe curtailment of its business since mid-March 2020. The Company continues to enforce the significant measures to minimise its cost base and is also in receipt of various COVID-19 business assistance programmes aimed at mitigating against the adverse financial impact of this pandemic. The directors and senior management objective is to safeguard the ure wellbeing, as well as that of its employees and all stakeholders. The Company took immediate action to curtail its payroll by shedding all part-time workers and other on probation, whilst also terminating all outside labour service providers. Many of the Company employees have also taken drastic cuts in their take home pay. Internal guidelines on operations and staff welfare have also been circulated and updated regularly, especially now, as the Company enters into a phase of re-opening its hotel.
The directors are giving due consideration to the uncertainties and mitigating factors that have been taken across the board in order to ensure the going concern of the Company. The Directors continue to closely monitor the situation on an ongoing basis with a view to minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the more so now as various governments are lifting border restrictions and local mobility restrictions following an aggressive vaccination process. The Company is also reviewing on an ongoing basis the right-sizing of its operating base, even more so now as the level of business generated will, with the gradual opening of its hotel operations, be lower than that generated in the corresponding period in 2019.
Report and financial statements
Year ended 31 December 2020
rt - continued
Going concern
The Directors have reviewed the IHI p.l.c. Based on this review, after making enquiries, and in the light of the current financial position, the existing banking facilities and other funding arrangements, the Directors confirm, that they have a reasonable expectation that the Company and the Group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future.
Equity
The statement of changes in equity is set out on page 11 of the financial statements.
Directors
The board of directors is made up as follows:
Frank Xerri de Caro
Joseph Galea
Joseph Pisani
T
Approved by the Board of Directors on 14 May 2021 and signed on its behalf by:
Frank Xerri de Caro
Chairperson
Joseph Pisani
Director
Erzsébet krt 43-49 1073 Budapest Hungary
To the Directors of IHI Magyarorszag Zrt.
Report on the audit of the financial statements
Our opinion
In our opinion, the financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of IHI
Magyarorszag Zrt. (the Company) financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial
.
What we have audited
s financial statements, set out on pages 8 to 38, comprise:
the statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 31 December 2020; the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2020;
the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended; the statement of cash flows for the year then ended; and
the notes to the financial statements, which include significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
Basis for opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
Independence
We are independent of the company in accordance with the International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) issued by the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements of the Accountancy Profession (Code of Ethics for Warrant Holders) Directive issued in terms of the Accountancy Profession Act (Cap. 281) that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Malta. We have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these Codes.
Disclaimer
