IHI Magyarorszag Zrt. 2

Report and financial statements

Year ended 31 December 2020

The directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of IHI Magyarorszag Zrt. (the C the year ended 31 December 2020.

Mission and Strategy

the market within which it operates.

Principal activities

The Company operates the Corinthia Hotel Budapest, a landmark five-star deluxe hotel located in the heart of Budapest drawing on an unrivalled 112-year history of excellence and tradition. The Company also owns and operates the Royal Residence and the Royal Spa.

.l.c., a company domiciled in Malta.

Review of business and future outlook

The results for the year are set out in the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income on page 9 of the financial statements. The loss for the year of 2.52 million (2019 profit5.25 million) will be deducted from the retained earnings. Following an impairment assessment, million as shown in the statement of comprehensive income.

Future developments

The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020 had far reaching effects, resulting in disruptions to businesses worldwide. Global border restrictions, local mobility restrictions, and the enforced closure of hotels, food and beverage outlets and other places of entertainment, many of which are still in place, have had a negative impact on the Company, the hospitality industry in general as well as most other economic sectors worldwide. Governments in many countries have responded with monetary and fiscal interventions to assist companies to overcome these unprecedented financial difficulties.

As a result of the pandemic and notwithstanding the measures taken by the Company to curtail its cost and the support provided by the government, the Company experienced a severe curtailment of its business since mid-March 2020. The Company continues to enforce the significant measures to minimise its cost base and is also in receipt of various COVID-19 business assistance programmes aimed at mitigating against the adverse financial impact of this pandemic. The directors and senior management objective is to safeguard the ure wellbeing, as well as that of its employees and all stakeholders. The Company took immediate action to curtail its payroll by shedding all part-time workers and other on probation, whilst also terminating all outside labour service providers. Many of the Company employees have also taken drastic cuts in their take home pay. Internal guidelines on operations and staff welfare have also been circulated and updated regularly, especially now, as the Company enters into a phase of re-opening its hotel.

The directors are giving due consideration to the uncertainties and mitigating factors that have been taken across the board in order to ensure the going concern of the Company. The Directors continue to closely monitor the situation on an ongoing basis with a view to minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company, the more so now as various governments are lifting border restrictions and local mobility restrictions following an aggressive vaccination process. The Company is also reviewing on an ongoing basis the right-sizing of its operating base, even more so now as the level of business generated will, with the gradual opening of its hotel operations, be lower than that generated in the corresponding period in 2019.