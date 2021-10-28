Log in
    IHI   MT0000110107

INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.

(IHI)
  Report
Issue of 80,000,000 International Hotel Investments p.l.c. 3.65% Unsecured Bonds 2031 (the "Bonds")

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Issue of €80,000,000 International Hotel Investments p.l.c. 3.65% Unsecured Bonds 2031

(the "Bonds")

Reference is made to company announcements IHI321 and IHI323 in relation to the submission of an application by International Hotel Investments p.l.c. (the "Company") to the Malta Financial Services Authority requesting the admissibility to listing of the Bonds.

Following regulatory approval received today, the Company announces that it will be offering to the public €80,000,000 Unsecured Bonds due in 2031 at the rate of 3.65% per annum of a nominal value of €100 per Bond at par.

Full details of the Bonds are included in the Prospectus dated 28 October 2021 which will be available on the Company's website - https://www.corinthiagroup.com/investors/bond-issue-prospectuses/- from 1 November 2021, or from Authorised Financial Intermediaries listed on the Company's website as from 8 November 2021.

Jean-Pierre Schembri

Company Secretary

28 October 2021

22 Europa Centre - Floriana FRN 1400 - Malta - Tel (356) 21233141 - Fax (356) 21234219 e-mail: ihi@corinthia.com - www.corinthiagroup.com - Co. Reg. No: C26136

Disclaimer

International Hotel Investments plc published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 91,9 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2020 -63,1 M -73,1 M -73,1 M
Net Debt 2020 553 M 641 M 641 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 372 M 432 M 432 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,86x
EV / Sales 2020 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 1 714
Free-Float 19,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph Fenech Co-CEO, Executive Director & CEO-Corporate
Simon Naudi Co-CEO, Executive Director & CEO-Development
Joseph Alfred Pisani Chairman
Frank Xerri de Caro Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph J. Vella Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL HOTEL INVESTMENTS P.L.C.-15.97%432
HUAZHU GROUP LIMITED5.20%15 478
WHITBREAD PLC6.84%9 167
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS CO., LTD.-2.04%8 131
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.38.43%7 695
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.26.64%7 485