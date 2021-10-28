COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Issue of €80,000,000 International Hotel Investments p.l.c. 3.65% Unsecured Bonds 2031

(the "Bonds")

Reference is made to company announcements IHI321 and IHI323 in relation to the submission of an application by International Hotel Investments p.l.c. (the "Company") to the Malta Financial Services Authority requesting the admissibility to listing of the Bonds.

Following regulatory approval received today, the Company announces that it will be offering to the public €80,000,000 Unsecured Bonds due in 2031 at the rate of 3.65% per annum of a nominal value of €100 per Bond at par.

Full details of the Bonds are included in the Prospectus dated 28 October 2021 which will be available on the Company's website - https://www.corinthiagroup.com/investors/bond-issue-prospectuses/- from 1 November 2021, or from Authorised Financial Intermediaries listed on the Company's website as from 8 November 2021.

Jean-Pierre Schembri

Company Secretary

28 October 2021

