NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given to the Members that an Extraordinary General Meeting of International Industries Limited ("Company") will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Off: M.T. Khan Road, Karachi to transact the following business. Members are encouraged to attend the meeting through video conferencing:

SPECIAL BUSINESS

1. To consider and if deemed fit, pass with or without modification(s), addition(s) or deletion(s), the following Special Resolution(s) under Section 199 of the Act, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company:

"RESOLVED THAT subject to compliance with the applicable laws, the Company be and is hereby authorized to subscribe 4,845,000 ( Four Million Eight Hundred Forty-Five Thousand only) ordinary shares with a par value of PKR 10 (Pakistan Rupees Ten) each making a total of Rs.48,450,000/- (Pakistan Rupees Forty-Eight Million Four Hundred Fifty Thousand only) or 17% of its post-issuance paid up capital of Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Private) Limited ("CECL") by subscribing to such shares of CECL and is therefore empowered to take all such actions including, but not limited to, filing the requisite applications for seeking the permission of the SECP, if any, and/or any other regulatory approvals that may be required under the applicable laws for the issuance of the ordinary shares.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby also authorized to invest in CECL by way of extending short-term loans up to PKR 300 million at a markup of KIBOR + 3%, if needed.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to issue a Corporate Guarantee in favor of Habib Bank Limited for CECL to secure financing of up to PKR 1.5 billion.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to issue a guarantee to ensure that CECL performs its obligations under the contract with Reko Diq Mining Company Ltd ("RDMC"), with joint and several liability with associated companies Pakistan Cables Limited and International Steels Limited.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Chief Executive Officer and/or Chief Financial Officer and/or Company Secretary of the International Industries Limited, or such other person(s) as may be authorized by any of them, be and are hereby, jointly and severally, authorized and empowered to execute and deliver all necessary documents, take all necessary steps, and do all such acts, deeds, and things including, but not limited to, carrying out all filings, submissions and applications with the PSX and the SECP and /or with any other authority for and on behalf, and in the name, of the Company as may be necessary or required or as any of them may think fit for or in connection with or incidental to fulfill the above resolutions and fulfill the objectives thereof.

FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the aforesaid resolutions shall be subject to any amendments, modifications, additions, or deletions as may be suggested, directed, or required by the SECP or any other regulatory body, which changes shall be deemed to be part of these special resolutions without the need of the shareholders to pass fresh resolutions unless the same is substantial.

2. Any other Business

To transact with the permission of the Chair any other business which may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.

The information as required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 is being provided along with the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting being sent to the Shareholders.

By Order of the Board

International Industries Ltd.

Karachi: July 18, 2024M. Irfan Bhatti

Company Secretary &

Head of Legal Affairs