NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the Members that an Extraordinary General Meeting of International Industries Limited ("Company") will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Off: M.T. Khan Road, Karachi to transact the following business. Members are encouraged to attend the meeting through video conferencing:
SPECIAL BUSINESS
1. To consider and if deemed fit, pass with or without modification(s), addition(s) or deletion(s), the following Special Resolution(s) under Section 199 of the Act, as recommended by the Board of Directors of the Company:
"RESOLVED THAT subject to compliance with the applicable laws, the Company be and is hereby authorized to subscribe 4,845,000 ( Four Million Eight Hundred Forty-Five Thousand only) ordinary shares with a par value of PKR 10 (Pakistan Rupees Ten) each making a total of Rs.48,450,000/- (Pakistan Rupees Forty-Eight Million Four Hundred Fifty Thousand only) or 17% of its post-issuance paid up capital of Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Private) Limited ("CECL") by subscribing to such shares of CECL and is therefore empowered to take all such actions including, but not limited to, filing the requisite applications for seeking the permission of the SECP, if any, and/or any other regulatory approvals that may be required under the applicable laws for the issuance of the ordinary shares.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby also authorized to invest in CECL by way of extending short-term loans up to PKR 300 million at a markup of KIBOR + 3%, if needed.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to issue a Corporate Guarantee in favor of Habib Bank Limited for CECL to secure financing of up to PKR 1.5 billion.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Company be and is hereby authorized to issue a guarantee to ensure that CECL performs its obligations under the contract with Reko Diq Mining Company Ltd ("RDMC"), with joint and several liability with associated companies Pakistan Cables Limited and International Steels Limited.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT Chief Executive Officer and/or Chief Financial Officer and/or Company Secretary of the International Industries Limited, or such other person(s) as may be authorized by any of them, be and are hereby, jointly and severally, authorized and empowered to execute and deliver all necessary documents, take all necessary steps, and do all such acts, deeds, and things including, but not limited to, carrying out all filings, submissions and applications with the PSX and the SECP and /or with any other authority for and on behalf, and in the name, of the Company as may be necessary or required or as any of them may think fit for or in connection with or incidental to fulfill the above resolutions and fulfill the objectives thereof.
FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the aforesaid resolutions shall be subject to any amendments, modifications, additions, or deletions as may be suggested, directed, or required by the SECP or any other regulatory body, which changes shall be deemed to be part of these special resolutions without the need of the shareholders to pass fresh resolutions unless the same is substantial.
2. Any other Business
To transact with the permission of the Chair any other business which may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting.
The information as required under section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 is being provided along with the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting being sent to the Shareholders.
By Order of the Board
International Industries Ltd.
Karachi: July 18, 2024M. Irfan Bhatti
Company Secretary &
Head of Legal Affairs
Notes:
1. PARTICIPATION IN THE EOGM VIA VIDEO CONFERENCING FACILITY:
Shareholders interested in attending the meeting through video conferencing are requested to email the following information with the subject "Registration for International Industries Limited EOGM" along with a valid copy of both sides of their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) to investors@iil.com.pk. Video links and login credentials will be shared with only those members whose emails, containing all the required particulars, are received at least 48 hours before the time of EOGM.
Registration to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting through Video Conferencing Facility
- Folio No. / CDC Investors A/c No./ Sub-A/c No. __________________________
- Name of Shareholder : ____________________________________________
- Cell Phone Number : _______________________________________________
- Email Address : _____________________________________________________
-
No. of Shares held at the 1st day of the Book Closure to establish the right to attend EOGM:
___________________________
Shareholders can also provide their comments and questions for the agenda items of the EOGM at the email address: investors@iil.com.pk
2. CLOSURE OF SHARE TRANSFER BOOKS
The Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books will be closed from August 6, 2024 to August 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) to establish the right to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting.
3. ATTENDING EOGM AND APPOINTMENT OF PROXY
- A Member entitled to attend, speak and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting is entitled to appoint another member as his/her proxy to attend, speak and vote on his/her behalf.
- An instrument appointing a proxy and the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed or a notarized certified copy of the power or authority must be deposited at the registered office of the Company at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting. Form of Proxy is enclosed.
- CDC Account Holders will further have to follow the under-mentioned guidelines as laid down in Circular 1 dated January 26, 2000 issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.
- For Attending EOGM
- In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-account holder whose securities and their registration details are uploaded as per the Regulations, shall produce proof of his / her identity by showing their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) at the time of attending the meeting.
- In case of a corporate entity, a Board of Directors' resolution/power of attorney with specimen signature of the nominee shall be produced (unless it has been provided earlier) at the time of the Meeting.
- For Appointing Proxy
- In case of individuals, the account holder or sub-account holder whose registration details are uploaded as per CDC regulations shall submit the Proxy Form as per the above requirement.
- Attested copies of CNIC of the beneficial owners and the proxy shall be furnished with the Proxy Form. The proxy shall produce his original CNIC at the time of the meeting.
4. MANDATORY INFORMATION - (EMAIL, CNIC, IBAN AND ZAKAT DECLARATION)
- In compliance with Section 119 of the Companies Act, 2017 and Regulation 47 of Companies Regulations, 2024 members are requested to immediately provide their mandatory information such as CNIC number, updated mailing address, email, contact mobile/telephone number and International Banking Account Number (IBAN) together with a copy of their CNIC to update our records and to avoid any non-compliance of the law.
Otherwise, all dividends will be withheld in terms of Regulation 6 of the Companies (Distribution of Dividends) Regulations, 2017;
• For physical shares to
M/s CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
• For shares in CDS to
CDC Investors A/c Services or respective participant
- Members are requested to submit a declaration (CZ-50) as per Zakat & Ushr Ordinance 1980 for zakat exemption and advise a change in address if any.
- ELECTRONIC VOTING
Members can exercise their right to demand a poll subject to meeting requirements of Section 143 -145 of the Companies Act, 2017 and applicable clauses of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018.
- INFORMATION ABOUT SCRUTINIZER
According to Regulations 4(4) and 11 of the Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations 2018, the following information is being provided to the members about the scrutinizer for the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 13, 2024.
Name of Scrutinizer
:
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co., Chartered Accountants
Qualification and experience
:
Listed in QCR Rating issued by the Institute of Chartered
Accountants of Pakistan. Experienced and seasoned members of ICAP
with individual experience ranging from 33 years to 15 years. UHY is
appointed as Scrutinizer under the Companies (Postal Ballot)
Regulation 2018. They fulfill all the eligibility conditions laid down by
the Regulations and have the necessary knowledge and experience to
independently scrutinize the voting process.
Purpose of appointment
:
The company is required to appoint a scrutinizer for the purpose of
voting in the general meeting to transact a business that pertains to
investment in associated companies as mentioned in section 199 of the
Companies Act, 2017. Therefore scrutinizer has been appointed to
observe that satisfactory procedures of the voting process including
adequate precautionary measures are ensured and reported as
mentioned under regulation 11A.
STATEMENT OF MATERIAL FACTS UNDER SECTION 134(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2017 RELATING TO THE SPECIAL BUSINESS TO BE TRANSACTED AT THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2024
SPECIAL BUSINESS
Agenda Item 1 - Investment in Associated Company - Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Private) Limited
This Statement sets out the material facts about the Special Resolutions described in Item 1 of the Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EoGM"), intended to be passed at the EoGM of the Company scheduled to be held on August 13, 2024.
The Company is desirous to:
- subscribe 4,845,000 ( Four Million Eight Hundred Forty-Five Thousand only) ordinary shares Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Private) Limited ("CECL") under Section 83(1)(c) of the Companies Act,
2017, Companies Regulations 2024 at a par value of PKR 10 (Pakistan Rupees Ten) each making a total of PKR 48,450,000/- (Pakistan Rupees Forty-Eight Million Four Hundred Fifty Thousand only) or constituting 17% of its post-issuancepaid-up capital of CECL.
- to invest in CECL by way of extending short-term loans of up to PKR 300 million at a markup of KIBOR + 3%, if needed
- to issue a Corporate Guarantee in favor of Habib Bank Limited for CECL to obtain financing of up to PKR 1.5 billion
- to issue a guarantee to ensure that CECL performs its obligations under the contract with RDMC, with joint and several liability with associated companies Pakistan Cables Limited and International Steels Limited.
In light of the above, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on July 18, 2024 have recommended the above proposal by the management.
The information required under the Companies (Investment in Associated Companies or Associated Undertakings) Regulations, 2017 is as follows:
(A)
Disclosure regarding the associated company or associated undertaking:-
(i)
name of associated company or associated
Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Pvt)
undertaking;
Ltd.(CECL)
-(ii)
basis of relationship;
Common Directorship of Mr. Kamal A.
Chinoy and Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy
(iii)
earnings per share for the last three years;
NA - not commenced operations
(iv)
break-up value per share, based on latest audited
NA - not commenced operations
financial statements;
financial position, including main items of
(v)
statement of financial position and profit and loss
NA - not commenced operations
account on the basis of its latest financial
statements; and
(vi)
in case of investment in relation to a project of an associated company or associated
undertaking that has not commenced operations, following further information, namely,-
CECL has entered into a contract for the
description of the project and its history since
design and construction of permanent
(I)
accommodation at Reko Diq with Reko
conceptualization;
Diq Mining Company.
(II)
starting date and expected date of completion of
July 2024 to December 2025, subject to
work;
extensions of contract
(III)
time by which such project shall become
Around 18 months
commercially operational;
After completion of the project when
(IV)
expected time by which the project shall start
dividends are paid out to the members of
paying return on investment; and
CECL
PKR 48.45 million by way of equity.
funds invested or to be invested by the
In addition, the company is advancing a
(V)
promoters, sponsors, associated company or
loan of up to PKR 300 million and
associated undertaking distinguishing between
providing guarantees to secure funding for
cash and non-cash amounts;
CECL and to ensure the performance of its
contractual obligations with RDMC
(B)
General disclosures:-
(i)
PKR 48.45 million (equity)
(i)
maximum amount of investment to be made;
(ii)
Up to PKR 300 million (loan)
To diversify IIL's sources of income,
purpose, benefits likely to accrue to the investing
become a supplier of first choice in
construction projects awarded to CECL
(ii)
company and its members from such investment
and to maximize dividends and
and period of investment;
shareholder value by facilitating CECL's
expansion.
sources of funds to be utilized for investment and
(iii)
where the investment is intended to be made using
Own sources.
borrowed funds,-
(I)
justification for investment through borrowings;
NA
(II)
detail of collateral, guarantees provided and
NA
assets pledged for obtaining such funds; and
(III)
cost benefit analysis;
NA
salient features of the agreement(s), if any, with
(iv)
associated company or associated undertaking
NA
with regards to the proposed investment;
direct or indirect interest of directors, sponsors,
Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy and Mr. Kamal
majority shareholders, and their relatives, if any,
A. Chinoy are the common directors of
(v)
in the associated
company or
associated
both companies.
undertaking
or
the
transaction
under
consideration;
in case any investment in associated company or
associated undertaking has already been made, the
(vi)
performance review of such investment including
None
complete
information/justification
for
any
impairment or write offs; and
(vii)
any other important details necessary for the
None
members to understand the transaction;
- In case of equity investment, following disclosures in addition to those provided under clause (a) of sub-regulation (1) of regulation 3 shall be made,-
(i)
maximum price at which securities will be
Rs.10 per share
acquired;
in case the purchase price is higher than market
(ii)
value in case of listed securities and fair value in
NA
case of unlisted securities, justification thereof;
(iii)
maximum number of securities to be acquired;
4,845,000 ordinary shares of Rs. 10 each
Securities held before investment = 0% -
(iv)
number of securities and percentage thereof held
0 shares
before and after the proposed investment;
Securities after investment = 17% -
4,845,000 ordinary shares
current and preceding twelve weeks' weighted
(v)
average market price where investment is
NA
proposed to be made in listed securities; and
fair value determined in terms of sub-regulation
(vi)
(1) of regulation 5 for investments in unlisted
Rs. 10 per share
securities;
- In case of investments in the form of loans, advances and guarantees, following disclosures in addition to those provided under clause (a) of sub-regulation (1) of regulation 3 shall be made,-
Short-term loan up to PKR 300 million.
Corporate Guarantee for CECL to secure
financing of up to Rs.1.5 billion.
(i)
category-wise amount of investment;
Guarantee to ensure CECL performs its
contractual obligations with RDMC, joint
and several with the associated companies
International Steels Limited and Pakistan
Cables Limited.
average borrowing cost of the investing company,
the Karachi Inter Bank Offered Rate (KIBOR) for
Funded facilities' average borrowing is
(ii)
the relevant period, rate of return for Shariah
18% per annum.
compliant products and rate of return for
For unfunded facilities, average bank rates
unfunded facilities, as the case may be, for the
are around 0.6% per annum.
relevant period;
rate of interest, mark up, profit, fees or
(iii)
commission etc. to be charged by investing
For term loan = KIBOR + 3%
company;
For Guarantees + 0.6%
(iv)
particulars of collateral or security to be obtained
Unsecured
in relation to the proposed investment;
if the investment carries conversion feature i.e. it
is convertible into securities, this fact along with
(v)
terms and conditions including conversion
NA
formula, circumstances in which the conversion
may take place and the time when the conversion
may be exercisable; and
repayment schedule and terms and conditions of
KIBOR
21%
loans or advances to be given to the associated
Spread
3%
company or associated undertaking.
Total interest rate
24%
(vi)
All short-term loans will be settled by the
year-end as to principal and markup.
3. The Board of Directors of the Company certifies that they have carried out the necessary due diligence for the proposed investment.
4
Other information to be disclosed to the members.-
If the associated company or associated
undertaking or any of its sponsors or directors is
also a member of the investing company, the
Two of the sponsors/directors of CECL
information about interest of the associated
namely Mr. Mustapha A. Chinoy and Mr.
(1)
company or associated undertaking and its
Kamal A. Chinoy are also
sponsors and directors in the investing company
sponsors/directors in the investing
shall be disclosed in the notice of general meeting
company.
called for seeking members' approval pursuant to
section 199 of the Act.
The above approvals will remain valid for execution for the twelve (12) months w.e.f. the date of approval at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company.
The Directors are not interested, directly or indirectly, in the above special businesses, other than as Directors and shareholders of the Company.
PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND
VOTING THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON SPECIAL BUSINESS
This is in continuation of the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice circulated on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through the electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as special business.
Accordingly, members of International Industries Limited (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through the electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.
For the convenience of the Members, the ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.iil.com.pk for download.
Procedure for E - Voting:
- Details of the e-voting facility will be shared through an e-mail with those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and e-mail addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on August 6, 2024.
- The web address, login details, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from the web portal M/s CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider).
- The identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
- E-votinglines will start on August 8, 2024, at 09:00 a.m. and shall close on August 12, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes at any time in this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a Member, he/she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot:
- The members shall ensure that duly filled and signed ballot paper along with a copy of the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through a post on the Company's registered address, 101 Beaumont Plaza, 10 Beaumont Road, Karachi- 75530 or email at investors@iil.com.pk by August 12, 2024 one day before the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The signature on the ballot paper shall match the signature on CNIC.
INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
POSTAL BALLOT PAPER
For voting through the post for the Special Business at the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Beach Luxury
Hotel, Off: M.T.Khan Road, Karachi.
UAN: 111-019-019 Website: www.iil.com.pk
Folio / CDS Account Number
Name of Shareholder / Proxy Holder
Registered Address
Number of Shares Held
CNIC/Passport No. (in the case of foreigners) (copy to be attached)
Additional information and enclosures (in case of representative of a body corporate, corporation, and Federal Government) Name of Authorized Signatory
CNIC/Passport No. (in the case of foreigners) of Authorized Signatory (copy to be attached)
Resolution For Agenda Item No. 1 - Investment in Associated Company - Chinoy Engineering & Construction (Private) Limited
Instructions For Poll
- Please indicate your vote by ticking (√) the relevant box.
- In case if both the boxes are marked as (√), you poll shall be treated as "Rejected".
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the above resolution through ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below;
Resolution
Resolution For Agenda Item No. 1
I/We assent to the Resolution (FOR)
I/We dissent to the
Resolution (AGAINST)
- Dully filled ballot paper should be sent to the Chairman at 101 Beaumont Plaza, 10 Beaumont Road, Karachi- 75530 or email at investors@iil.com.pk
- Copy of CNIC/ Passport (in case of a foreigner) should be enclosed with the postal ballot form.
- Ballot paper should reach the Chairman within business hours by or before Monday, August 12, 2024. Any postal ballot received after this date, will not be considered for voting.
- Signature on ballot paper should match with signature on CNIC/ Passport (In case of foreigner).
- Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written poll paper will be rejected.
- In case of a representative of a body corporate, corporation or Federal Government, the Ballot Paper Form must be accompanied by a copy of the CNIC of an authorized person, an attested copy of Board Resolution, / Power of Attorney, / Authorization Letter etc., in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 as applicable.
- Ballot Paper form has also been placed on the website of the Company at: www.iil.com.pkMembers may download the ballot paper from the website or use an original/photocopy published in newspapers.
Date
Shareholder / Proxy holder Signature/Authorized Signatory
(In case of corporate entity, please affix company stamp)
