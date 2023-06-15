International Industries : NOTICE TO CANCEL THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE TO CANCEL THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Members of the Company are hereby informed that the Board of Directors of International Industries Limited has decided to withdraw its recommendation for the increase in the authorized capital of the Company and to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company which was scheduled for June 20, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Off: M.T. Khan Road, Karachi for the approval of the increase in the authorized capital and other agenda items communicated through the Notice of EOGM dated May 30, 2023 and its Addendum dated May 31, 2023.

By Order of the Board

International Industries Ltd.

Karachi: June 15, 2023M. Irfan Bhatti Company Secretary & Head of Legal Affairs