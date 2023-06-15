Advanced search
    INIL   PK0028501010

INTERNATIONAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(INIL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
71.85 PKR   -0.01%
International Industries : Notice to cancel the extraordinary general meeting
PU
06/12International Industries : Procedure for e-voting facility and voting through postal ballot
PU
05/02International Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
International Industries : NOTICE TO CANCEL THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

06/15/2023 | 04:12am EDT
NOTICE TO CANCEL THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Members of the Company are hereby informed that the Board of Directors of International Industries Limited has decided to withdraw its recommendation for the increase in the authorized capital of the Company and to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company which was scheduled for June 20, 2023 at 11.00 a.m. at the Beach Luxury Hotel, Off: M.T. Khan Road, Karachi for the approval of the increase in the authorized capital and other agenda items communicated through the Notice of EOGM dated May 30, 2023 and its Addendum dated May 31, 2023.

By Order of the Board

International Industries Ltd.

Karachi: June 15, 2023M. Irfan Bhatti Company Secretary & Head of Legal Affairs

Disclaimer

International Industries Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
