International Isotopes : INIS Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter And Six Months 2022

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

August 16, 2022

INTERNATIONAL ISOTOPES INC. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR

THE SECOND QUARTER AND SIX MONTHS OF 2022

The Company Reported A 10% Increase In Revenue And Net Income of more than $900,000 For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, August 16, 2022. International Isotopes Inc. (OTCQB: INIS) (the "Company" or "INIS") announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022.

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $5,242,249 compared to $4,752,408 for the same period in 2021. This was an overall increase of approximately 10% and was the result of a significant increase in sales of radiochemical products. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was $2,434,808 compared to $2,759,896 for the same period in 2021, an overall decrease of approximately 12%. The decrease in revenue for the three-month period was largely the result of decreased sales of cobalt products which was largely attributable to the timing of sales in the period comparisons.

The Company's net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, was $982,997 compared to a net loss of $782,539 for the same period in 2021. The increase in net income was attributable to a $1.8 million gain on the sale of assets during the first quarter and by continued increases in radiochemical sales. The Company did report a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, of $272,048, compared to a net loss of $181,387 for the same period in 2021. The net loss was largely attributable to the lack of cobalt product sales during the second quarter.

The following provides a summary of our current business segment performance for the three-and six- month periods.

Revenue from the radiochemical products segment increased approximately 12% for the three-month period and 59% for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same periods in 2021. The increase in both periods was primarily the result of growth in our customer base and increased customer purchasing volumes. Our sodium iodide drug is used to treat thyroid cancer and diseases of the thyroid and we are currently the only domestic supplier of this important drug product.