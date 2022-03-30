International Knitwear : Corrigendum to the printing of the Half Year Accounts

Intemational Ifuitruear Limited

March 30,2022

The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi

Subject: CORRIGENDUM TO THE PRINTING OF THE HALF YEAR ACCOUNTS

Dear Sir,

This Corrigendum is with reference to the transmission of quarterly report on February 28,2022 forthe half year ended December 3t,zOZt.

By error/mistake we have not printed the UDIN: RR202110239sbqEFWcUv aqd,correct date of March L7,2022 in "lndependent Auditor's Review Report".

We regret the error.

Yours sincerely

For lnternational Knitwear Limited

Javed Khan

Company Secretary

CC: Security & Exchange Commlsslon of Pakistan

F-2A / (L), S.|.T.E., Karachi - 75730, Pakistan. Phones: 021-32574302-04 Fax : (021) 32564414 E-mail : contact@internationalknitwear.com Website : www.internationalknitwear.com