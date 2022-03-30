International Knitwear : Corrigendum to the printing of the Half Year Accounts

Intemational Ifuitruear Limited
March 30,2022
The General Manager Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd. Stock Exchange Building Stock Exchange Road Karachi
Subject: CORRIGENDUM TO THE PRINTING OF THE HALF YEAR ACCOUNTS
Dear Sir,
This Corrigendum is with reference to the transmission of quarterly report on February 28,2022 forthe half year ended December 3t,zOZt.
By error/mistake we have not printed the UDIN: RR202110239sbqEFWcUv aqd,correct date of March L7,2022 in "lndependent Auditor's Review Report".
We regret the error.
Yours sincerely
For lnternational Knitwear Limited
Javed Khan
Company Secretary
CC: Security & Exchange Commlsslon of Pakistan
