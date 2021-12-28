Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. International Land Alliance, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILAL   US4597411044

INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.

(ILAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Land Alliance Exits CBD Hemp Joint Venture

12/28/2021 | 08:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Profitable Short-Term Land Lease for Hemp will be Transitioned to Subdividing Property for Construction of Residential Homes

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, exited its joint venture agreement with a privately-held California hemp grower (“Grower”) for commercial hemp operations on 40 acres of the Company’s Southern California property to begin the due diligence process of subdividing the property for the construction of residential homes.

The Company executed a new agreement which terminated any and all of its interest, directly or indirectly, in the lease. Pursuant to the agreement the Company will be paid $150,000 over the next two years, which includes $100,000 previously loaned to the venture for the purposes of improvements to the property.

“As historic demand for homes in Southern California continues to grow, and with land prices at a premium, we believe the best use for the property now is to subdivide for the construction of residential homes. Median prices for 5-acre lots in the surrounding area are currently $250,000, creating a profitable exit opportunity and additional income as we continue to ramp up the sales and marketing of our Baja California developments and primary business. The exit further strengthens our balance sheet which will continue to help build long-term value for our shareholders,” said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA.

The Company acquired this property in Q1 2019 for $1,100,000, which included three vacant 20-acre parcels, and one 20-acre parcel with an existing 8,000 square foot event venue currently generating revenue. In Q3 2019, the Company sold one vacant 20-acre parcel for $630,000.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT

Investor Relations:
Brooks Hamilton
Senior Vice President
MZ Group – MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
ILAL@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.
08:01aInternational Land Alliance Exits CBD Hemp Joint Venture
GL
11/16International Land Alliance Provides Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update
AQ
11/15INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/15International Land Alliance, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
11/11International Land Alliance to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
AQ
11/04Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of International Land Alliance, Inc.
AQ
10/19INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE : Commences Construction at Valle Divino Development
AQ
10/19International Land Alliance, Inc. Commences Construction at Valle Divino Development
CI
10/07INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE : to Present at LD Micro Main Event on October 12, 2021
GL
10/05INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE : Opens Oasis Park Resort for Property Tours
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,73 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,59 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,69x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,6 M 13,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,86x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Land Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,43 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 365%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Jesus Valdes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank A. Ingrande President & Director
Jason Sunstein COO, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.10.26%14
VINCI12.19%58 714
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED44.94%34 991
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.80%32 987
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.66%22 384
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.44%20 819