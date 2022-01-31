Log in
    ILAL   US4597411044

INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.

(ILAL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Land Alliance President Frank Ingrande Interview On The Mick Bazsuly Show Now Available On YouTube

01/31/2022 | 03:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Frank Ingrande interviewed live Monday, January 31 by Mick Bazsuly on South Florida's Money Talk Radio Network

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm utilizing proptech, announced today that an interview with its President, Frank Ingrande is now available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/KP0UrE2a3GA. The interview by Mick Bazsuly on South Florida's Money Talk Radio Network was recorded January 31, 2022.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

Media Inquiries:

Gabe Rodriguez
Email: Erelationsgroup@gmail.com
Phone: (623) 261-9046

Investor Relations:

Brooks Hamilton
Senior Vice President
MZ Group – MZ North America
(949) 546-6326
ILAL@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,73 M - -
Net income 2021 -4,59 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,13x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,8 M 16,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,74x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Land Alliance, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,50 $
Average target price 2,00 $
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roberto Jesus Valdes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Frank A. Ingrande President & Director
Jason Sunstein COO, CFO, Chief Accounting Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LAND ALLIANCE, INC.-16.65%17
VINCI4.10%59 880
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED0.73%35 564
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%34 292
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED7.43%22 466
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD7.18%20 620