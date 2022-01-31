International Land Alliance President Frank Ingrande Interview On The Mick Bazsuly Show Now Available On YouTube

Frank Ingrande interviewed live Monday, January 31 by Mick Bazsuly on South Florida's Money Talk Radio Network

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm utilizing proptech, announced today that an interview with its President, Frank Ingrande is now available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/KP0UrE2a3GA. The interview by Mick Bazsuly on South Florida's Money Talk Radio Network was recorded January 31, 2022.



About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Media Inquiries:

Gabe Rodriguez

Email: Erelationsgroup@gmail.com

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Investor Relations:

Brooks Hamilton

Senior Vice President

MZ Group – MZ North America

(949) 546-6326

ILAL@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us