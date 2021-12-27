Log in
International Lithium : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting

12/27/2021 | 04:47pm EST
November 25, 2020

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor

Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9

www.computershare.com

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: International Lithium Corp.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General and Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

November 13, 2020

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

November 13, 2020

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

November 13, 2020

Meeting Date :

December 22, 2020 (AMENDED)

Meeting Location (if available) :

Vancouver, BC

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

No

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

459820106

CA4598201065

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for International Lithium Corp.

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
