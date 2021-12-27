International Lithium : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting

|
November 25, 2020
510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor
Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: International Lithium Corp.
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
Annual General and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
November 13, 2020
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
November 13, 2020
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
November 13, 2020
Meeting Date :
December 22, 2020 (AMENDED)
Meeting Location (if available) :
Vancouver, BC
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
No
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
No
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
NAA for Beneficial Holders
No
NAA for Registered Holders
No
Voting Security Details:
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
459820106
CA4598201065
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for International Lithium Corp.
Disclaimer
International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:03 UTC.