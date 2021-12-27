International Lithium : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting

November 25, 2020 510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9 www.computershare.com To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: International Lithium Corp.

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Annual General and Special Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting : November 13, 2020 Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : November 13, 2020 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : November 13, 2020 Meeting Date : December 22, 2020 (AMENDED) Meeting Location (if available) : Vancouver, BC Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders No NAA for Registered Holders No Voting Security Details: Description CUSIP Number ISIN COMMON SHARES 459820106 CA4598201065

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for International Lithium Corp.