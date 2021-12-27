International Lithium : CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS PARTICIPATION FEE
12/27/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Nancy La Couvee
Note: [01 Mar 2017] - The following is a consolidation of 13-501F1. It incorporates amendments to this document that came into effect on March 1, 2017. This consolidation is provided for your convenience and should not be relied on as authoritative.
FORM 13-501F1
CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS -
PARTICIPATION FEE
MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION
I,, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this
Form 13-501F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Alberta Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.
NancyLa Couvee
April 23, 2021
Name: Nancy La Couvee
Date:
Title: Corporate Secretary
Reporting Issuer Name:
International Lithium Corp.
End date of previous financial year:
December 31, 2020
Type of Reporting Issuer:
[ ] Class 1 reporting
[ ] Class 3B reporting
issuer
issuer
Highest Trading Marketplace:
TSX Venture Exchange
Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:
Equity Symbol
1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace
ILC
01/01/2020 to 31/03/20
$
0.0400
(i)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
132,595,903
the specified trading period
(ii)
(i) x (ii)
$
5,303,836.1200
Market value of class or series
(A)
2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/04/20
to
30/06/20
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$
0.0500
marketplace
(iii)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
132,595,903
the specified trading period
(iv)
(iii) x (iv)
$
6,629,795.1500
Market value of class or series
(B)
3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/07/20
to
30/09/20
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$
0.0400
marketplace
(v)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
132,595,903
the specified trading period
(vi)
(v) x (vi)
$
5,303,836.1200
Market value of class or series
(C)
4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
01/10/20
to
31/12/20
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$
0.0450
marketplace
(vii)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
132,595,903
the specified trading period
(viii)
(vii) x (viii)
$
5,966,815.6350
Market value of class or series
(D)
5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)
_______________ to ______________
Closing price of the security in the class or series on the
last trading day of the specified trading period in which
such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading
$ ______________________
marketplace
(ix)
Number of securities in the class or series of such
security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of
______________________
the specified trading period
(x)
(ix) x (x)
$ ______________________
Market value of class or series
(E)
Average Market Value of Class or Series (Calculate
the simple average of the market value of the class or
series of security for each applicable specified trading
$
5,801,070.7600
period (i.e. A through E above))
(1)
(Repeat the above calculation for each other class or series of equity securities of the reporting issuer (and a subsidiary, if applicable) that was listed or quoted on a marketplace at the end of the previous financial year)
