    ILC   CA4598201065

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

(ILC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/23 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate
PU
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
International Lithium : CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS PARTICIPATION FEE

12/27/2021 | 04:37pm EST
Nancy La Couvee

Note: [01 Mar 2017] - The following is a consolidation of 13-501F1. It incorporates amendments to this document that came into effect on March 1, 2017. This consolidation is provided for your convenience and should not be relied on as authoritative.

FORM 13-501F1

CLASS 1 REPORTING ISSUERS AND CLASS 3B REPORTING ISSUERS -

PARTICIPATION FEE

MANAGEMENT CERTIFICATION

I,, an officer of the reporting issuer noted below have examined this

Form 13-501F1 (the Form) being submitted hereunder to the Alberta Securities Commission and certify that to my knowledge, having exercised reasonable diligence, the information provided in the Form is complete and accurate.

NancyLa Couvee

April 23, 2021

Name: Nancy La Couvee

Date:

Title: Corporate Secretary

Reporting Issuer Name:

International Lithium Corp.

End date of previous financial year:

December 31, 2020

Type of Reporting Issuer:

[ ] Class 1 reporting

[ ] Class 3B reporting

issuer

issuer

Highest Trading Marketplace:

TSX Venture Exchange

Market value of listed or quoted equity securities:

Equity Symbol

1st Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the last trading day of the specified trading period in which such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading marketplace

ILC

01/01/2020 to 31/03/20

$

0.0400

(i)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

132,595,903

the specified trading period

(ii)

(i) x (ii)

$

5,303,836.1200

Market value of class or series

(A)

2nd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/04/20

to

30/06/20

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$

0.0500

marketplace

(iii)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

132,595,903

the specified trading period

(iv)

(iii) x (iv)

$

6,629,795.1500

Market value of class or series

(B)

3rd Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/07/20

to

30/09/20

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$

0.0400

marketplace

(v)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

132,595,903

the specified trading period

(vi)

(v) x (vi)

$

5,303,836.1200

Market value of class or series

(C)

4th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

01/10/20

to

31/12/20

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$

0.0450

marketplace

(vii)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

132,595,903

the specified trading period

(viii)

(vii) x (viii)

$

5,966,815.6350

Market value of class or series

(D)

5th Specified Trading Period (dd/mm/yy)

_______________ to ______________

Closing price of the security in the class or series on the

last trading day of the specified trading period in which

such security was listed or quoted on the highest trading

$ ______________________

marketplace

(ix)

Number of securities in the class or series of such

security outstanding at the end of the last trading day of

______________________

the specified trading period

(x)

(ix) x (x)

$ ______________________

Market value of class or series

(E)

Average Market Value of Class or Series (Calculate

the simple average of the market value of the class or

series of security for each applicable specified trading

$

5,801,070.7600

period (i.e. A through E above))

(1)

(Repeat the above calculation for each other class or series of equity securities of the reporting issuer (and a subsidiary, if applicable) that was listed or quoted on a marketplace at the end of the previous financial year)

Fair value of outstanding debt securities:

(Provide details of how value was determined)

$ ______________________

(2)

Capitalization for the previous financial year

(1) + (2)

$

5,801,070.7600

Participation Fee

$

400.0000

Late Fee, if applicable

$

______________________

Total Fee Payable

$

400.0000

(Participation Fee plus Late Fee)

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,82 M -1,43 M -1,43 M
Net Debt 2020 8,96 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Michael Wisbey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Kovacs Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ross Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.0.00%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.58.07%60 398
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.56%46 539
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.89.89%16 380
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%10 431
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.31.57%4 936