International Lithium : Certificate of Qualified Person

Geos Mining project 2725-03 Mariana Lithium Corp. - : Mariana Project, Salar de Update of Lithium Brine Llullaillaco, Argentina Mineral Resources

Appendix 3 - Certificate of Qualified Person

Llyle Sawyer, MAIG #3152

Geos Mining

Suite 301, 68 Alfred St, Milsons Point, NSW 2061Australia

Tel. 612 9929 6868;

Email: llyle.sawyer@geosmining.com

This certificate applies to the technical report entitled "Update of Lithium Brine Mineral Resources" that has an effective date of August 23, 2019 (the "Report").

I, Llyle Sawyer, am employed as a Senior Geological Consultant with GM Minerals Consultants Pty Ltd (ABN 44 608 768 083) trading as Geos Mining. I graduated from the University of Technology, Sydney, with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in 1989, and subsequently from University of New South Wales in 1991 with a Master of Applied Science degree in Hydrogeology, Engineering Geology and Environmental Geology.

I am a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), membership number 3152.

I have been involved in mineral resource estimation of mineral projects since 2009. My experience includes estimation of Mineral Resources for comparable laterally continuous deposits that can be considered analogous to salar-hosted brine deposits, and estimation using the geostatistical techniques employed in the brine resource estimation process.

As a result of my experience and qualifications, I am a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), and a Technical Expert as recommended by ASIC Chapter 11.

I am responsible for the preparation of Sections 1 to 22 inclusive of the Report.

I am independent of Litio Minera Argentina S.A. (and Mariana Lithium Corp.) as independence is described by Section 1.4 of NI 43-101. I have visited the Mariana Project on several occasions during drilling operations since May 2016 and during pump testing during 2018 and 2019, with the last visit during hydrogeological pump testing in October to November 2019. I have been involved with the Project since August 2010 in the form of ongoing advice, discussion of exploration programs and during preparation of the brine resource estimate and this Report.

As of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the technical report contains all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the technical report not misleading.

Signature: