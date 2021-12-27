Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Lithium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILC   CA4598201065

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

(ILC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/23 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
05:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certificate of Qualified Person
PU
05:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Cover letter
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Lithium : Certificate of Qualified Person

12/27/2021 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Geos Mining project 2725-03

Mariana Lithium Corp. - : Mariana Project, Salar de

Update of Lithium Brine

Llullaillaco, Argentina

Mineral Resources

Appendix 3 - Certificate of Qualified Person

Llyle Sawyer, MAIG #3152

Geos Mining

Suite 301, 68 Alfred St, Milsons Point, NSW 2061Australia

Tel. 612 9929 6868;

Email: llyle.sawyer@geosmining.com

This certificate applies to the technical report entitled "Update of Lithium Brine Mineral Resources" that has an effective date of August 23, 2019 (the "Report").

I, Llyle Sawyer, am employed as a Senior Geological Consultant with GM Minerals Consultants Pty Ltd (ABN 44 608 768 083) trading as Geos Mining. I graduated from the University of Technology, Sydney, with a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in 1989, and subsequently from University of New South Wales in 1991 with a Master of Applied Science degree in Hydrogeology, Engineering Geology and Environmental Geology.

I am a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (MAIG), membership number 3152.

I have been involved in mineral resource estimation of mineral projects since 2009. My experience includes estimation of Mineral Resources for comparable laterally continuous deposits that can be considered analogous to salar-hosted brine deposits, and estimation using the geostatistical techniques employed in the brine resource estimation process.

As a result of my experience and qualifications, I am a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), and a Technical Expert as recommended by ASIC Chapter 11.

I am responsible for the preparation of Sections 1 to 22 inclusive of the Report.

I am independent of Litio Minera Argentina S.A. (and Mariana Lithium Corp.) as independence is described by Section 1.4 of NI 43-101. I have visited the Mariana Project on several occasions during drilling operations since May 2016 and during pump testing during 2018 and 2019, with the last visit during hydrogeological pump testing in October to November 2019. I have been involved with the Project since August 2010 in the form of ongoing advice, discussion of exploration programs and during preparation of the brine resource estimate and this Report.

As of the date of this certificate, to the best of my knowledge, information and belief, the technical report contains all scientific and technical information that is required to be disclosed to make the technical report not misleading.

Signature:

GM Minerals Consultants Pty Ltd (ABN 44 608 768 083) trading as Geos Mining

Appendix 3 | 91

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
05:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certificate of Qualified Person
PU
05:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Cover letter
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Form of Proxy
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Management Information Circular
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CEO
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CFO
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,82 M -1,43 M -1,43 M
Net Debt 2020 8,96 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
International Lithium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Michael Wisbey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Kovacs Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ross Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.0.00%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.58.07%60 398
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.56%46 539
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.89.89%16 380
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%10 431
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.31.57%4 936