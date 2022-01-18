Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Lithium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILC   CA4598201065

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

(ILC)
International Lithium Corp. Announces Passing of Director

01/18/2022 | 08:35am EST
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - The board of International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) much regrets to announce the unexpected death of Nicholas Davies, Non-executive Director. Nick was only aged 51 and was a good and valued colleague as well as an energetic person with a high work ethic. He should have had so many more years of active life. Our condolences go to his family and to his close friends.

On behalf of the Company,

John Wisbey
Chairman and CEO

www.internationallithium.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110623


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,82 M -1,46 M -1,46 M
Net Debt 2020 8,96 M 7,17 M 7,17 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 27,1 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Michael Wisbey Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Kovacs Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ross Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.-4.17%22
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.63%64 730
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.87%52 415
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-5.67%16 570
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.16.07%12 107
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED15.62%5 854