International Lithium : Cover letter

1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1910

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 3V7, Canada

T:+1 604-449-6520

info@internationallithium.com

www.internationallithium.com

VIA SEDAR

May 1, 2020

To: British Columbia Securities Commission Alberta Securities Commission TSX Venture Exchange Dear Mesdames and Sirs, Re: International Lithium Corp. (the "Company") Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

The Company is today re-filing its Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 to include the Independent Auditor's Report (pages 3 to 5) that was inadvertently excluded from the document filed on April 30, 2020. No other changes have been made to the document.

Sincerely,

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Maurice Brooks"

Maurice Brooks

Chief Financial Officer