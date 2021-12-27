International Lithium : Cover letter

1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1910
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6E 3V7, Canada
T:+1 604-449-6520
info@internationallithium.com
www.internationallithium.com
VIA SEDAR
May 1, 2020
|
To:
|
British Columbia Securities Commission
|
|
Alberta Securities Commission
|
|
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Dear Mesdames and Sirs,
|
Re:
|
International Lithium Corp. (the "Company")
|
|
Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019
The Company is today re-filing its Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 to include the Independent Auditor's Report (pages 3 to 5) that was inadvertently excluded from the document filed on April 30, 2020. No other changes have been made to the document.
Sincerely,
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
"Maurice Brooks"
Maurice Brooks
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:26:05 UTC.