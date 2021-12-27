Log in
    ILC   CA4598201065

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

(ILC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/23 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
05:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certificate of Qualified Person
PU
05:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Cover letter
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
International Lithium : Cover letter

12/27/2021 | 05:27pm EST
1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1910

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6E 3V7, Canada

T:+1 604-449-6520

info@internationallithium.com

www.internationallithium.com

VIA SEDAR

May 1, 2020

To:

British Columbia Securities Commission

Alberta Securities Commission

TSX Venture Exchange

Dear Mesdames and Sirs,

Re:

International Lithium Corp. (the "Company")

Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2019

The Company is today re-filing its Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 to include the Independent Auditor's Report (pages 3 to 5) that was inadvertently excluded from the document filed on April 30, 2020. No other changes have been made to the document.

Sincerely,

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

"Maurice Brooks"

Maurice Brooks

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
