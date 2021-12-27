Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Lithium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILC   CA4598201065

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

(ILC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/23 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Lithium : Form of Proxy

12/27/2021 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

8th Floor, 100 University Avenue Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 www.computershare.com

Security Class

Holder Account Number

Fold

Form of Proxy - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on December 22, 2020

This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.

Notes to proxy

  1. Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
  2. If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy.
  3. This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
  4. If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.
  5. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
  6. The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour or withheld from voting or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
  7. This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.

Fold

Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 am, Pacific Time, on December 18, 2020.

VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!

To Vote Using the Telephone

  • Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.

1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free

To Vote Using the Internet

  • Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
  • Smartphone?
    Scan the QR code to vote now.

If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.

Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.

Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.

To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.

CONTROL NUMBER

01O7NB

Appointment of Proxyholder

I/We being holder(s) of International Lithium Corp. hereby appoint(s):

OR

Print the name of the person you are

Anthony Kovacs, or failing him, Nancy La Couvee,

appointing if this person is someone

other than the Chairman of the Meeting.

as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of International Lithium Corp. to be held at 400, 725 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, on December 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, Pacific Time and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.

VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.

For Against

1. Number of Directors

To set the number of Directors at five (5).

2. Election of Directors

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

For

Withhold

Fold

01.

John Wisbey

02.

Maurice Brooks

03. Ross Thompson

04.

Anthony Kovacs

05.

Nicholas Davies

For

Withhold

3. Appointment of Auditors

Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

For Against

4.

Renewal of Stock Option Plan

To ratify, confirm and approve renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.

5.

Ratification of Setting Number of Directors for 2019

To ratify the setting of the number of directors at five (5) for the 2019 fiscal year.

6.

Ratification of Election of Directors for 2019

To ratify the election of John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Nicholas Davies and Ross Thompson for the 2019 fiscal year.

7.

Ratification of Appointment of Auditor for 2019

To ratify, confirm and approve the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and to

authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

8.

Ratification of Stock Option Plan for 2019

To ratify the Company's Stock Option Plan for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as described in the accompanying information Circular.

Fold

9.

Ratification of Holding of 2019 AGM

To consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify the holding of the annual general and special meeting for 2019 on December 22, 2020.

10. Creation of New Control Person

To approve by ordinary resolution the creation of a new "control person" of the Company, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.

Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.

Signature(s)

Date

I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.

  1. / DD / YY

Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.

If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.

I L J Q

3 0 8 6 6 5

A R 1

01O7OD

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Form of Proxy
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Management Information Circular
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Class 1 reporting issuers and class 3b reporting issuers participa..
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CFO
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CEO
PU
04:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Interim Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,82 M -1,43 M -1,43 M
Net Debt 2020 8,96 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
International Lithium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Michael Wisbey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Kovacs Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ross Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.0.00%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.58.07%60 398
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.56%46 539
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.89.89%16 380
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%10 431
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.31.57%4 936