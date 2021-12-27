International Lithium : Form of Proxy

8th Floor, 100 University Avenue Toronto, Ontario M5J 2Y1 www.computershare.com
Security Class
Holder Account Number
Fold
Form of Proxy - Annual General and Special Meeting to be held on December 22, 2020
This Form of Proxy is solicited by and on behalf of Management.
Notes to proxy
Every holder has the right to appoint some other person or company of their choice, who need not be a holder, to attend and act on their behalf at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you wish to appoint a person or company other than the persons whose names are printed herein, please insert the name of your chosen proxyholder in the space provided (see reverse).
If the securities are registered in the name of more than one owner (for example, joint ownership, trustees, executors, etc.), then all those registered should sign this proxy. If you are voting on behalf of a corporation or another individual you must sign this proxy with signing capacity stated, and you may be required to provide documentation evidencing your power to sign this proxy.
This proxy should be signed in the exact manner as the name(s) appear(s) on the proxy.
If this proxy is not dated, it will be deemed to bear the date on which it is mailed by Management to the holder.
The securities represented by this proxy will be voted as directed by the holder, however, if such a direction is not made in respect of any matter, this proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
The securities represented by this proxy will be voted in favour or withheld from voting or voted against each of the matters described herein, as applicable, in accordance with the instructions of the holder, on any ballot that may be called for and, if the holder has specified a choice with respect to any matter to be acted on, the securities will be voted accordingly.
This proxy confers discretionary authority in respect of amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting or other matters that may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
8. This proxy should be read in conjunction with the accompanying documentation provided by Management.
Fold
Proxies submitted must be received by 10:00 am, Pacific Time, on December 18, 2020.
VOTE USING THE TELEPHONE OR INTERNET 24 HOURS A DAY 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To Vote Using the Telephone
Call the number listed BELOW from a touch tone telephone.
1-866-732-VOTE (8683) Toll Free
To Vote Using the Internet
Go to the following web site: www.investorvote.com
Smartphone?
Scan the QR code to vote now.
If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT mail back this proxy.
Voting by mail may be the only method for securities held in the name of a corporation or securities being voted on behalf of another individual.
Voting by mail or by Internet are the only methods by which a holder may appoint a person as proxyholder other than the Management nominees named on the reverse of this proxy. Instead of mailing this proxy, you may choose one of the two voting methods outlined above to vote this proxy.
To vote by telephone or the Internet, you will need to provide your CONTROL NUMBER listed below.
CONTROL NUMBER
01O7NB
Appointment of Proxyholder
I/We being holder(s) of International Lithium Corp. hereby appoint(s):
OR
Print the name of the person you are
Anthony Kovacs, or failing him, Nancy La Couvee,
appointing if this person is someone
other than the Chairman of the Meeting.
as my/our proxyholder with full power of substitution and to attend, act and to vote for and on behalf of the shareholder in accordance with the following direction (or if no directions have been given, as the proxyholder sees fit) and all other matters that may properly come before the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders of International Lithium Corp. to be held at 400, 725 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, on December 22, 2020 at 10:00 am, Pacific Time and at any adjournment or postponement thereof.
VOTING RECOMMENDATIONS ARE INDICATED BY HIGHLIGHTED TEXT OVER THE BOXES.
For Against
1. Number of Directors
To set the number of Directors at five (5).
2. Election of Directors
For
Withhold
For
Withhold
For
Withhold
Fold
01.
John Wisbey
02.
Maurice Brooks
03. Ross Thompson
04.
Anthony Kovacs
05.
Nicholas Davies
For
Withhold
3. Appointment of Auditors
Appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.
For Against
4.
Renewal of Stock Option Plan
To ratify, confirm and approve renewal of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.
5.
Ratification of Setting Number of Directors for 2019
To ratify the setting of the number of directors at five (5) for the 2019 fiscal year.
6.
Ratification of Election of Directors for 2019
To ratify the election of John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Nicholas Davies and Ross Thompson for the 2019 fiscal year.
7.
Ratification of Appointment of Auditor for 2019
To ratify, confirm and approve the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, as the auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and to
authorize the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.
8.
Ratification of Stock Option Plan for 2019
To ratify the Company's Stock Option Plan for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as described in the accompanying information Circular.
Fold
9.
Ratification of Holding of 2019 AGM
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify the holding of the annual general and special meeting for 2019 on December 22, 2020.
10. Creation of New Control Person
To approve by ordinary resolution the creation of a new "control person" of the Company, as more particularly described in the accompanying Information Circular.
Authorized Signature(s) - This section must be completed for your instructions to be executed.
Signature(s)
Date
I/We authorize you to act in accordance with my/our instructions set out above. I/We hereby revoke any proxy previously given with respect to the Meeting. If no voting instructions are indicated above, this Proxy will be voted as recommended by Management.
/ DD / YY
Interim Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive Interim Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.
Annual Financial Statements - Mark this box if you would like to receive the Annual Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis by mail.
If you are not mailing back your proxy, you may register online to receive the above financial report(s) by mail at www.computershare.com/mailinglist.
International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:02 UTC.