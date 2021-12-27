International Lithium : Management Information Circular 12/27/2021 | 04:47pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 1030 West Georgia Street, Suite 1910 Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2Y3 +1 (604) 449-6520 www.internationallithium.com MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR AS AT AND DATED NOVEMBER 13, 2020 FOR SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO BE HELD MONDAY, DECEMBER 22, 2020 This Management Information Circular ("Information Circular") accompanies the Notice of the 2019 and 2020 Annual General and Special Meeting ("Notice of Meeting") of holders of Common Shares ("shareholders") of International Lithium Corp. (the "Company"), scheduled to be held at 10:00 am Pacific Time on December 22, 2020, at Suite 400, 725 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"), and is furnished in connection with a solicitation of proxies for use at that Meeting and at any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting, for the purposes set forth in the Notice of Meeting. Except where otherwise indicated, the information contained herein is stated as of November 13, 2020. In this Information Circular, references to the "Company", "we" and "our" refer to International Lithium Corp. "Common Shares" or "Shares" means common shares without par value in the capital of the Company. "Registered Shareholders" means shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company as the registered holders of Common Shares. "Beneficial Shareholders" means shareholders who do not hold Common Shares registered in their own name. "Intermediaries" means brokers, investment firms, clearing houses or similar entities that own securities on behalf of Beneficial Shareholders. As a shareholder of the Company, you have the right to vote your shares on all items that come before the Meeting. You can vote your shares either by proxy or in person at the Meeting. This Information Circular will provide you with information about these items and how to exercise your right to vote. It will also tell you about the director nominees, the proposed auditor, the compensation of directors and certain officers, our corporate governance practices, executive compensation philosophy and practices and particulars of other matters to be voted on. As a shareholder, to help you make an informed decision, it is important that you read this material carefully and vote your shares, either by proxy or in person at the meeting. Financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries is provided in its consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the years ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019. These and other documents can be found on the website of SEDAR (System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval) at www.sedar.com. If you are a shareholder and you wish to receive the Company's annual financial statements and/or interim financial statements and the accompanying management's discussion and analysis, please complete and return the request card included in the Meeting materials. PERSONS OR COMPANIES MAKING THE SOLICITATION The form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular is being solicited by Management of the Company. The Company will conduct its solicitation by mail and our officers, directors and employees may, without receiving special compensation, contact shareholders by telephone, electronic means or other personal contact. We will not specifically engage employees or soliciting agents to solicit proxies. We do not reimburse shareholders, nominees or agents (including brokers holding shares on behalf of clients) for their costs of obtaining authorization from their principals to sign forms of proxy. We will pay the expenses of this solicitation. 2 Under National Instrument 54-101- Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"),reporting issuers and others have the option to use the "notice-and-access"method to post proxy-relatedmaterials on a website (in addition to the SEDAR website) and send a notice package to shareholders informing them of the availability of the proxy-relatedmaterials on such website instead of having to mail proxy-relatedmaterials to registered holders and to beneficial owners. The Company is not relying on the notice-and-access delivery procedures outlined in NI 54-101 to distribute copies of proxy-related materials in connection with this Meeting. Should the Company elect to use the notice-and-access mechanism in future, it will provide advance notification to shareholders. APPOINTMENT OF PROXYHOLDER Only shareholders whose names appear on the records of the Company ("Registered Shareholders") or duly appointed proxyholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. The purpose of a proxy is to designate a person who will vote the proxy on a shareholder's behalf in accordance with the instructions given by the shareholder in the proxy. Those Registered Shareholders so desiring may be represented by proxy at the Meeting. The persons named in the form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular are directors and/or officers of the Company ("Management Appointees"). A shareholder has the right to appoint a person or company (who need not be a shareholder) to attend and act on the shareholder's behalf at the Meeting other than the Management Appointees. To exercise this right, the shareholder must either insert the name of the desired person in the blank space provided in the form of proxy accompanying this Information Circular and strike out the names of the Management Appointees, or submit another proper form of proxy. VOTING BY PROXY The persons named in the accompanying form of proxy will vote or withhold from voting the shares represented by the proxy in accordance with your instructions, provided your instructions are clear. If you have specified a choice on any matter to be acted on at the Meeting, your shares will be voted or withheld from voting accordingly. If you do not specify a choice or where you specify both choices for any matter to be acted on, your shares will be voted in favour of all matters. The enclosed form of proxy gives the persons named as proxy holders discretionary authority regarding amendments or variations to matters identified in the Notice of Meeting and any other matter that may properly come before the Meeting. As of the date of this Information Circular, our management is not aware of any such amendment, variation or other matter proposed or likely to come before the Meeting. However, if any amendment, variation or other matter properly comes before the Meeting, the persons named in the form of proxy intend to vote on such other business in accordance with their judgement. You may indicate the manner in which the persons named in the enclosed proxy are to vote on any matter by marking an "X" in the appropriate space. If you wish to give the persons named in the proxy a discretionary authority on any matter described in the proxy, then you should leave the space blank. In that case, the proxy holders nominated by management will vote the shares represented by your proxy in accordance with their judgment. VOTING BY NON-REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS Only shareholders whose names appear on our records or validly appointed proxy holders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Most of our shareholders are non-registered shareholders ("Non-registeredShareholders") because their shares are registered in the name of a nominee, such as a brokerage firm, bank, trust company, trustee or administrator of a self-administered RRSP, RRIF, RESP or similar plan or a clearing agency such as CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. (a "Nominee"). If you purchased your shares through a broker, you are likely a Non-registered Shareholder. Non-registered Shareholders who have not objected to their Nominee disclosing certain ownership information about themselves to us are referred to as "NOBOs". Those non-registered Holders who have 3 objected to their Nominee disclosing ownership information about themselves to us are referred to as "OBOs". In accordance with the securities regulatory policy, we will have distributed copies of the Meeting Materials, being the Notice of Meeting, this Information Circular, and the form of proxy directly to NOBOs and to the Nominees for onward distribution to OBOs. The Company does not intend to pay for a Nominee to deliver to OBOs, therefore an OBO will not receive the materials unless the OBO's Nominee assumes the costs of delivery. Nominees are required to forward the Meeting materials to each OBO unless the OBO has waived the right to receive them. Shares held by Nominees can only be voted in accordance with the instructions of the non-registered shareholder. Meeting Materials sent to non-registered holders who have not waived the right to receive Meeting Materials are accompanied by a request for voting instructions (a "VIF"). This form is instead of a proxy. By returning the VIF in accordance with the instructions noted on it, a non-registered holder is able to instruct the registered shareholder (or Nominee) how to vote on behalf of the non-registered shareholder. VIFs, whether provided by the Company or by a Nominee, should be completed and returned in accordance with the specific instructions noted on the VIF. In either case, the purpose of this procedure is to permit Non-registered Shareholders to direct the voting of the Shares which they beneficially own. Should a non-registered holder who receives a VIF wish to attend the Meeting or have someone else attend on his/her behalf, the non-registered holder may request (in writing) to the Company or its Nominee, as applicable, without expense to the Non-registered Shareholder, that the non-registered holder or his/her nominee be appointed as proxyholder and have the right to attend and vote at the Meeting. Non-registered Shareholders should carefully follow the instructions set out in the VIF including those regarding when and where the VIF is to be delivered. VOTING BY REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS You are a Registered Shareholder if your name appears on a share certificate or a DRS Statement. If you are not sure whether you are a Registered Shareholder, please contact Computershare Investor Services at 1-800-564-6253 or 1-514-982-7555 for clarification. If you are a Registered Shareholder, you may vote by proxy whether or not you are able to attend the Meeting in person. Registered Shareholders electing to submit a proxy may do so by doing either of the following: complete, date and sign the Proxy and return it to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (" Computershare "), by fax within North America to 1-866-249-7775 and outside North America to +1 (416) 263-9524, or by mail or by hand to 8 th Floor, 100 University Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5J 2Y1 ; or use a touchtone phone to transmit voting choices by toll-free number in North America to 1-866-732-VOTE (8683) or to +1-312-588-4290 outside North America. In the case of Beneficial Non-Registered Shareholders, the toll-free telephone number is 1-866-734-VOTE (8683). Registered Shareholders must follow the instructions on the voice response system and refer to the Proxy for their account number and proxy access number; or use the Internet through the website of the Company's transfer agent at www.investorvote.com ( French: www.voteendirect.com ) . Registered Shareholders must follow the instructions that appear on the screen and refer to the Proxy for their account number and proxy access number. In all cases you should ensure that the Proxy is received at least 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the start of the Meeting or the adjournment thereof at which the Proxy is to be used. 4 RETURN OF PROXIES To be effective, the proxy must be dated and signed and, together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed notarial certified copy of it, deposited either at the office of Computershare Investor Services Inc., Proxy Department, 100 University Avenue, 8th Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2Y1, FACSIMILE (within North America) 1-866-249-7775 (outside North America) (416) 263- 9524, or by fax, hand or by mail or to the Company's head office at the address listed on the cover page of this Information Circular, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the time of the start of the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. REVOCABILITY OF PROXY If you are a Registered Shareholder who has returned a proxy, you may revoke your proxy at any time before it is exercised. In addition to revocation in any other manner permitted by law, a registered shareholder who has given a proxy may revoke it by either: (a) signing a proxy bearing a later date; or (b) signing a written notice of revocation in the same manner as the form of proxy is required to be signed as set out in the notes to the proxy. The later proxy or the notice of revocation must be delivered to the office of the Company's registrar and transfer agent or to the Company's head office at any time up to and including the last business day before the scheduled time of the Meeting or any adjournment, or to the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment. If you are a Non-registered Shareholder who wishes to revoke a VIF or to revoke a waiver of your right to receive Meeting materials and to give voting instructions, you must give written instructions to your Nominee at least seven days before the Meeting. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The directors have determined that all shareholders of record as of November 13, 2020 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the Meeting. The Company is authorized to issue an unlimited number of Common Shares without par value, of which 132,595,903 Common Shares are issued and outstanding as of November 13, 2020. There is one class of shares only. As of the date of this Information Circular, the directors and executive officers of the Company, as a group, beneficially owned, or controlled or directed, directly or indirectly, approximately 29,612,577 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.33% of the outstanding Common Shares. At the Meeting, on a show of hands, every shareholder and proxy holder will have one vote and, on a poll, every shareholder present in person or represented by proxy will have one vote for each share. In order to approve a motion proposed at the Meeting, a majority of at least 50% plus one vote of the votes cast will be required to pass an ordinary resolution, and a majority of at least 2/3 of the votes cast will be required to pass a special resolution. To the knowledge of the directors and executive officers of the Company, as at the date of this Information Circular, the following individuals beneficially own, or control or direct, directly or indirectly, voting securities carrying 10% or more of the outstanding voting rights attached to all shares of the Company: Number of Shares Beneficially Owned, Controlled or Directed, Approximate Percentage of Name of Shareholder Directly or Indirectly Issued and Outstanding Shares John Wisbey 26,519,178 20.00% Peter Kucak 26,518,836 19.99% GFL International Co. Ltd. 15,431,326 11.64% 5 INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS Except as otherwise disclosed herein, no: (a) director, proposed director or executive officer of the Company; (b) person or company who beneficially owns, or controls or directs, directly or indirectly, Common Shares, or a combination of both, carrying more than ten per cent (10%) of the voting rights attached to the outstanding Common Shares of the Company (an "Insider"); (c) director or executive officer of a person or company that is itself an Insider or subsidiary of the Company; or (d) any associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing, has had any material interest, direct or indirect, in any transaction since the commencement of the Company's most recently completed financial year, or in any proposed transaction that has materially affected or would materially affect the Company, except with respect to an interest arising from the ownership of common shares of the Company where such person or company will receive no extra or special benefit or advantage not shared on a pro-rata basis by all holders of Common Shares of the Company. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON None of the directors or executive officers of the Company, nor any person who has held such a position since the beginning of the last completed financial year of the Company, nor any proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company, nor any associate or affiliate of the foregoing persons, has any substantial or material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted on at the Meeting other than the adoption of the Company's stock option plan, and the approval of the creation of a new control person, approval of which will be sought at the Meeting. Directors and executive officers of the Company may participate in the Company's stock option plan, and accordingly have an interest in its approval. John Wisbey, current director and director nominee is a proposed control person. See "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon at the Meeting". PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON AT THE MEETING 1. SETTING NUMBER OF DIRECTORS Directors of the Company are elected at each annual general meeting and hold office until the next annual general meeting or until that person sooner ceases to be a director. The shareholders will be asked to pass an ordinary resolution to set the number of directors of the Company at five (5) for the next year, subject to any increases permitted by the Company's Articles. Management recommends Shareholders vote for the approval of setting the number of directors of the Company at five (5) for the ensuing year, subject to such increases as may be permitted by the Company's Articles. 2. RATIFICATION OF THE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FOR THE PRIOR YEAR At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to vote for the ratification of the setting of the number of directors of the Company at five (5) for the prior year. An ordinary resolution needs to be passed by a simple majority of the votes cast by the Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting. Management recommends Shareholders vote for the ratification of the setting of the number of directors at five (5) for the prior year. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP. 04:47p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting PU 04:47p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate PU 04:47p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form PU 04:47p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Form of Proxy PU 04:47p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Notice of Annual Meeting PU 04:47p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Management Information Circular PU 04:37p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Class 1 reporting issuers and class 3b reporting issuers participa.. PU 04:37p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CFO PU 04:37p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CEO PU 04:27p INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Interim Financial Report PU