International Lithium : Officer's Certificate

With reference to National Instrument 54-101 ― Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI54-101"), the undersigned, John Wisbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in such capacity and not in his personal capacity, certifies for and on behalf of the Company, that:
in accordance with the requirements set out in section 2.20(a) of NI 54-101, arrangements have been made to have the proxy-related materials for the Meeting sent in compliance with the applicable timing requirements in sections 2.9 and 2.12 of NI 54-101;
in accordance with the requirements set out in section 2.20(b) of NI 54-101, arrangements have been made to carry out all of the requirements of NI 54-101 in addition to those described in paragraph 1 above; and
the Company is relying upon section 2.20 of NI 54-101 in connection with the Meeting.
International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:03 UTC.