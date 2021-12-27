International Lithium : Officer's Certificate

OFFICER'S CERTIFICATE TO: Alberta Securities Commission British Columbia Securities Commission RE: Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of International Lithium Corp. (the "Company") to be held on December 22, 2020 (the "Meeting")

With reference to National Instrument 54-101 ― Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), the undersigned, John Wisbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in such capacity and not in his personal capacity, certifies for and on behalf of the Company, that:

in accordance with the requirements set out in section 2.20(a) of NI 54-101, arrangements have been made to have the proxy-related materials for the Meeting sent in compliance with the applicable timing requirements in sections 2.9 and 2.12 of NI 54-101; in accordance with the requirements set out in section 2.20(b) of NI 54-101, arrangements have been made to carry out all of the requirements of NI 54-101 in addition to those described in paragraph 1 above; and the Company is relying upon section 2.20 of NI 54-101 in connection with the Meeting.

DATED as of the 1st day of December, 2020.

K92 MINING INC.

"John Wisbey"

Per:

Name: John Wisbey

Title: Chief Executive Officer