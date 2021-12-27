Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. International Lithium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ILC   CA4598201065

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

(ILC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bourse de Toronto - 12/23 05:00:00 pm
0.095 CAD   -5.00%
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Lithium : Officer's Certificate

12/27/2021 | 04:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OFFICER'S CERTIFICATE

TO:

Alberta Securities Commission

British Columbia Securities Commission

RE:

Annual and Special Meeting of the Shareholders of International Lithium Corp.

(the "Company") to be held on December 22, 2020 (the "Meeting")

______________________________________________________________________________

With reference to National Instrument 54-101 ― Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101"), the undersigned, John Wisbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in such capacity and not in his personal capacity, certifies for and on behalf of the Company, that:

  1. in accordance with the requirements set out in section 2.20(a) of NI 54-101, arrangements have been made to have the proxy-related materials for the Meeting sent in compliance with the applicable timing requirements in sections 2.9 and 2.12 of NI 54-101;
  2. in accordance with the requirements set out in section 2.20(b) of NI 54-101, arrangements have been made to carry out all of the requirements of NI 54-101 in addition to those described in paragraph 1 above; and
  3. the Company is relying upon section 2.20 of NI 54-101 in connection with the Meeting.

DATED as of the 1st day of December, 2020.

K92 MINING INC.

"John Wisbey"

Per:

Name: John Wisbey

Title: Chief Executive Officer

Certificate of Abridgement

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 21:46:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Amended Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Officer's Certificate
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Financial Statements Request Form
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Form of Proxy
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
04:47pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Management Information Circular
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Class 1 reporting issuers and class 3b reporting issuers participa..
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CFO
PU
04:37pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Certification of Annual Filings - CEO
PU
04:27pINTERNATIONAL LITHIUM : Interim Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,82 M -1,43 M -1,43 M
Net Debt 2020 8,96 M 7,01 M 7,01 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,4 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
International Lithium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
John Michael Wisbey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Kovacs Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ross Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.0.00%17
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.58.07%60 398
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-7.56%46 539
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.89.89%16 380
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-6.09%10 431
XIAMEN TUNGSTEN CO., LTD.31.57%4 936