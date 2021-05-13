International Lithium : Consolidated Financial Statement – for three months ending Mar 31st, 2021 (PDF)
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP
CHAIRMAN'S REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
This quarter was a significant one for moving the company forward.
Following a restructuring at the beginning of 2021 to place most of our debts onto an over one-year basis, and a small equity fundraising of CAD 0.2 million, we completed a successful CAD 3 million equity fundraising in February 2021. This was increased from an initial CAD 2 million and even then was oversubscribed in an unusual period in which our share price trebled in six weeks along with much demand for stock in other lithium companies. The board did not have the choice of raising more than CAD 3 million in the fundraising as the TSXV has to approve such increases and it made clear that it would not approve further increases.
The restructuring, the fundraisings, and the subsequent conversion of CAD 0.14 million of convertible debentures allowed the Company to strengthen its balance sheet as well as fund the maiden drilling at our 100% owned and royalty-free Raleigh Lake project in Ontario which achieved pleasing initial results. An announcement on Raleigh Lake was made on 19 April 2021, and further announcements will be made at the appropriate time once we have relevant information.
The Mariana project in Argentina, in which the Company now owns 10.194%, is expected to reach the feasibility study stage by the end of May 2021. As earlier mentioned this will unfortunately not be to NI 43-101 standards, but only to standards acceptable to our partner Ganfeng, and this means that there will be regulatory restrictions on what we are allowed to announce. The Company will at that time have 120 days in which to exercise its 10% back in right. The cost of doing so is governed by a formula linked to historic expenditures on the project and would currently be about CAD 9 million unless a higher level of expenditure is set and incurred by Ganfeng in the next few months in a manner that disrupts this process. We are looking at our strategic options around this property.
In parallel with the main activity at our 100% owned Raleigh Lake project, there is some progress with the 45% owned Avalonia project in Ireland with additional drilling underway financed by Ganfeng as part of its earn-in. There is nothing to report on the 49% owned Mavis Lake in Ontario, our joint venture with Essential Metals. We are also looking at other possible future development sites.
We will be raising further amounts of funding in the next year, but at present, this looks like being in a significantly more benign funding climate than that which prevailed in 2018-2020. Additionally, the Company is in a much stronger position than a year ago.
I would like to thank all my colleagues and our advisors for their contribution, and also all the directors for their financial support for our loan stock and equity issues. I would also like to welcome all our new shareholders who came on board in the past few months, including from the United States and from Europe.
John Wisbey
Chairman
13 May 2021
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
AS AT,
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
871,441
$
1,906
Receivables
3
29,093
15,762
Prepaid expenses
1,788
2,114
902,322
19,782
Investment
7
5,760,937
5,760,937
Equity investment
8
2,219,553
1,873,657
Exploration and evaluation assets
9
1,634,232
1,347,645
$
10,517,044
$
9,002,021
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
10 & 16
$
339,966
$
940,941
Promissory note
11
-
722,504
Interest payable on loans
14
93,013
-
Convertible debentures
13
722,862
4,397,330
1,155,841
6,060,775
Loans payable
14
1,714,507
-
Exploration loan
15
3,860,657
3,846,070
6,731,005
9,906,845
Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)
Share capital
17
14,789,794
11,480,686
Share subscriptions
61,257
-
Equity reserves
17
3,689,394
2,269,717
Equity component of convertible debentures
13
6,993
-
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(130,673)
(13,817)
Deficit
(14,630,726)
(14,641,410)
3,786,039
(904,824)
$
10,517,044
$
9,002,021
Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)
Commitments (Note 16)
Approved and authorized by the Board on May 13, 2021
"John Wisbey"
Director
"Maurice Brooks"
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Three months ended March 31,
Notes
2021
2020
OPERATING EXPENSES
Consulting fees
16
$
103,440
$
95,655
Depreciation expense
5 & 6
-
14,471
Directors' fees
16
37,500
37,500
Foreign exchange gain
(42,994)
353,702
Interest and bank charges
11,13,14 & 15
300,815
299,188
Professional fees
30,858
22,708
Office and miscellaneous
13,488
13,440
Shareholder communications
27,209
41,999
Share-based payments
16 & 17
-
37,989
Transfer agent and filing fees
15,846
14,278
Total operating expenses
(486,162)
(930,930)
Change in fair value of embedded derivatives
13
-
98,475
Loss on equity investment
8
(9,194)
(5,447)
Gain on settlement of debt
34,094
-
24,900
93,028
Loss for the period
(461,262)
(837,902)
Foreign currency translation
8
(116,856)
111,397
Comprehensive loss for the period
$
(578,118)
$
(726,505)
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.00)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding - basic and diluted
163,950,353
132,595,903
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.
