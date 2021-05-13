International Lithium : Consolidated Financial Statement – for three months ending Mar 31st, 2021 (PDF)

Log in
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

International Lithium : Consolidated Financial Statement – for three months ending Mar 31st, 2021

05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF

CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

This quarter was a significant one for moving the company forward.

Following a restructuring at the beginning of 2021 to place most of our debts onto an over one-year basis, and a small equity fundraising of CAD 0.2 million, we completed a successful CAD 3 million equity fundraising in February 2021. This was increased from an initial CAD 2 million and even then was oversubscribed in an unusual period in which our share price trebled in six weeks along with much demand for stock in other lithium companies. The board did not have the choice of raising more than CAD 3 million in the fundraising as the TSXV has to approve such increases and it made clear that it would not approve further increases.

The restructuring, the fundraisings, and the subsequent conversion of CAD 0.14 million of convertible debentures allowed the Company to strengthen its balance sheet as well as fund the maiden drilling at our 100% owned and royalty-free Raleigh Lake project in Ontario which achieved pleasing initial results. An announcement on Raleigh Lake was made on 19 April 2021, and further announcements will be made at the appropriate time once we have relevant information.

The Mariana project in Argentina, in which the Company now owns 10.194%, is expected to reach the feasibility study stage by the end of May 2021. As earlier mentioned this will unfortunately not be to NI 43-101 standards, but only to standards acceptable to our partner Ganfeng, and this means that there will be regulatory restrictions on what we are allowed to announce. The Company will at that time have 120 days in which to exercise its 10% back in right. The cost of doing so is governed by a formula linked to historic expenditures on the project and would currently be about CAD 9 million unless a higher level of expenditure is set and incurred by Ganfeng in the next few months in a manner that disrupts this process. We are looking at our strategic options around this property.

In parallel with the main activity at our 100% owned Raleigh Lake project, there is some progress with the 45% owned Avalonia project in Ireland with additional drilling underway financed by Ganfeng as part of its earn-in. There is nothing to report on the 49% owned Mavis Lake in Ontario, our joint venture with Essential Metals. We are also looking at other possible future development sites.

We will be raising further amounts of funding in the next year, but at present, this looks like being in a significantly more benign funding climate than that which prevailed in 2018-2020. Additionally, the Company is in a much stronger position than a year ago.

I would like to thank all my colleagues and our advisors for their contribution, and also all the directors for their financial support for our loan stock and equity issues. I would also like to welcome all our new shareholders who came on board in the past few months, including from the United States and from Europe.

John Wisbey

Chairman

13 May 2021

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

AS AT,

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

871,441

$

1,906

Receivables

3

29,093

15,762

Prepaid expenses

1,788

2,114

902,322

19,782

Investment

7

5,760,937

5,760,937

Equity investment

8

2,219,553

1,873,657

Exploration and evaluation assets

9

1,634,232

1,347,645

$

10,517,044

$

9,002,021

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY)

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

10 & 16

$

339,966

$

940,941

Promissory note

11

-

722,504

Interest payable on loans

14

93,013

-

Convertible debentures

13

722,862

4,397,330

1,155,841

6,060,775

Loans payable

14

1,714,507

-

Exploration loan

15

3,860,657

3,846,070

6,731,005

9,906,845

Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

Share capital

17

14,789,794

11,480,686

Share subscriptions

61,257

-

Equity reserves

17

3,689,394

2,269,717

Equity component of convertible debentures

13

6,993

-

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(130,673)

(13,817)

Deficit

(14,630,726)

(14,641,410)

3,786,039

(904,824)

$

10,517,044

$

9,002,021

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 16)

Approved and authorized by the Board on May 13, 2021

"John Wisbey"

Director

"Maurice Brooks"

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Three months ended March 31,

Notes

2021

2020

OPERATING EXPENSES

Consulting fees

16

$

103,440

$

95,655

Depreciation expense

5 & 6

-

14,471

Directors' fees

16

37,500

37,500

Foreign exchange gain

(42,994)

353,702

Interest and bank charges

11,13,14 & 15

300,815

299,188

Professional fees

30,858

22,708

Office and miscellaneous

13,488

13,440

Shareholder communications

27,209

41,999

Share-based payments

16 & 17

-

37,989

Transfer agent and filing fees

15,846

14,278

Total operating expenses

(486,162)

(930,930)

Change in fair value of embedded derivatives

13

-

98,475

Loss on equity investment

8

(9,194)

(5,447)

Gain on settlement of debt

34,094

-

24,900

93,028

Loss for the period

(461,262)

(837,902)

Foreign currency translation

8

(116,856)

111,397

Comprehensive loss for the period

$

(578,118)

$

(726,505)

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.00)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding - basic and diluted

163,950,353

132,595,903

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.

Disclaimer

International Lithium Corp. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 20:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,82 M -1,50 M -1,50 M
Net Debt 2020 8,96 M 7,35 M 7,35 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 12,6 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.
Duration : Period :
International Lithium Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John Michael Wisbey Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurice Brooks Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anthony Kovacs Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ross Thompson Independent Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Davies Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL LITHIUM CORP.77.78%13
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.64.30%62 651
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.85%60 841
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.11.36%12 797
BOLIDEN AB145.02%11 607
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-4.27%8 266