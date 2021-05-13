International Lithium : MD&A – Full Year – for three months ending Mar 31st, 2021 (PDF) 05/13/2021 | 04:22pm EDT Send by mail :

FORM 51-102F1 MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 400 - 725 Granville Street Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V7Y 1G5 TELEPHONE: +1 604.449.6520 EMAIL: ir@internationallithium.com Management's Discussion and Analysis March 31, 2021 The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), prepared as of May 13, 2021, should be read together with the unaudited condensed interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 and the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related notes attached thereto, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Additional information related to the Company is available on the Company's website at www.internationallithium.comand SEDAR at www.sedar.com. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain information included in this discussion may constitute forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future price of lithium or potassium or rare earth metals commodities, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the success of exploration activities, permitting time lines, currency fluctuations, the requirements of future capital, drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward- looking statements contained in this report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this report. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this report. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: general business and economic conditions;

the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of commodities;

the availability of financing for the Company's development of projects on reasonable terms;

the political and regulatory environment of countries in which the Company operates;

the ability to procure equipment and operating supplies in sufficient quantities and on a timely basis; and

the ability to attract and retain skilled staff. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties relating to, among other things, changes in commodity and, particularly, lithium and potash prices, access to skilled mining development personnel, results of exploration and development activities, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of materials and equipment, timeliness of government approvals, actual performance of facilities, equipment and processes relative to specifications and expectations and unanticipated environmental impacts on operations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors hereinabove. Additional risk factors are described in more detail hereinafter. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-lookingstatements as the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on the Company's forward-lookingstatements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risks they entail. The forward-lookingstatements contained in this report are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus COVID-19 a global pandemic. This contagious disease outbreak, which has continued to spread, and any related adverse public health developments, has adversely affected workforces, economies, and financial markets globally, potentially leading to an economic downturn. It is not possible for the Company to predict the duration or magnitude of the adverse results of the outbreak and its effects on the Company's business or results of operations at this time. 2 DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS International Lithium Corp. (the "Company" or "ILC") was incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia on March 26, 2009 and is in the process of exploring its resource properties. It became a listed public company on the TSX Venture Exchange in 2011 and trades under the stock symbol "ILC". The Company is in the process of exploring and developing its mineral properties located in Argentina, Canada and Ireland and it and its development partners have not yet determined whether the properties contain reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the amounts shown for exploration and evaluation assets are dependent upon the existence of economically recoverable reserves, the ability of the Company and of its development partners to obtain necessary financing to complete the development of those reserves and upon future profitable production. As an exploration company, ILC currently requires additional financing to continue in business and is likely to continue to require such additional financing for some time. There can be no assurance that such financing will be available or, if available, that it will be on reasonable terms. If financing is obtained by issuing common shares from treasury, control of the Company may change and investors may suffer additional dilution. To the extent financing is not available, lease payments, work commitments, rental payments and option payments, if any, may not be satisfied and could result in a loss of property ownership or earning opportunities for the Company. OVERALL PERFORMANCE The Company incurred a comprehensive loss of $578,118 (2020 - $726,505) during the three months ended March 31, 2021. Significant Events and Transactions Significant events and transactions during the period ended March 31, 2021 and to the date of this MD&A include the following: On February 22, 2021, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures in the principal amount of $717,500. The debentures will mature on September 30, 2021 and bear interest at a rate of 15% per annum, payable quarterly. The debenture holder may convert at any time, all or a portion of the convertible debenture principal into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.05 per common share. The convertible debentures are secured by a general security agreement against the Company's assets. Certain 2018 Series 2 Convertible Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $447,500 with maturity date of June 30, 2020 and certain 2020 Series 2 Convertible Debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $270,000 with maturity date of September 30, 2020 were settled to participate in the private placement.

Aclare pegmatite high-grade mineralization open along trend to the southwest and at depth;

high-grade mineralization open along trend to the southwest and at depth; Improved understanding of mineral zonation to assist future targeting; and

Plans to extend drill pattern at Aclare and initiate exploration in the vicinity of a high-grade spodumene boulder field at Moylisha in preparation for drilling. Particularly encouraging results (ACL16-22) are from the southern extent of the drilling and show that mineralization is open to the southwest with significant widths and grades. Holes ACL16-15 and 22 determined that an area previously mapped as a fault-controlled break in the pegmatite is in fact a bend in the mineralized zone revealing that the pegmatite zone is continuous and is made up of several closely spaced parallel bodies in this area. Table of significant lithium values from the 2016 Avalonia drilling program Hole_ID From (m) To (m) Length* (m) Li2O% ACL16-15 68.18 78.83 10.65 1.07 including 70.87 75.97 5.10 1.62 including 70.87 72.12 1.25 2.50 ACL16-22 85.23 89.85 4.62 2.33 including 86.26 87.93 1.67 3.29 ACL16-09 46.10 48.45 2.35 1.58 including 46.10 47.03 0.93 2.99 * All lengths reported are drill core intercepts and have not been converted into true width. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

