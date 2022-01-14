International Meal Alimentação S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado (Categoria "A")
CNPJ/ME nº 17.314.329/0001-20
NIRE 35300488750
AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS
A INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no §2º do Artigo 21-Lda Instrução CVM nº 481/09, comunica que a Assembleia Geral Ordinária da Companhia será realizada no dia 29 de abril de 2022 na sede. As orientações detalhadas sobre a hora e as matérias da assembleia serão oportunamente divulgadas pela Companhia, nos prazos e termos da legislação e regulamentação aplicáveis.
São Paulo, 14 de janeiro de 2022.
Rafael Bossolani
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital (Category "A")
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 17.314.329/0001-20
Company Registry (NIRE) 35300488750
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of §2 of Article 21-Lof CVM Instruction 481/09, hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 29, 2022, at its headquarters. The detailed guidelines on the time and matters of the meeting will be disclosed by the Company in due course, within the terms and conditions of applicable legislation and regulations.
São Paulo, January 14, 2022.
Rafael Bossolani
Investor Relations Officer