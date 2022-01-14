Log in
    MEAL3   BRMEALACNOR9

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

(MEAL3)
International Meal Alimentação S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

01/14/2022 | 05:05pm EST
INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado (Categoria "A")

CNPJ/ME nº 17.314.329/0001-20

NIRE 35300488750

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

A INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no §2º do Artigo 21-Lda Instrução CVM nº 481/09, comunica que a Assembleia Geral Ordinária da Companhia será realizada no dia 29 de abril de 2022 na sede. As orientações detalhadas sobre a hora e as matérias da assembleia serão oportunamente divulgadas pela Companhia, nos prazos e termos da legislação e regulamentação aplicáveis.

São Paulo, 14 de janeiro de 2022.

Rafael Bossolani

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital (Category "A")

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) 35300488750

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of §2 of Article 21-Lof CVM Instruction 481/09, hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 29, 2022, at its headquarters. The detailed guidelines on the time and matters of the meeting will be disclosed by the Company in due course, within the terms and conditions of applicable legislation and regulations.

São Paulo, January 14, 2022.

Rafael Bossolani

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

IMC - International Meal Company Alimentação SA published this content on 14 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:04:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
