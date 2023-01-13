Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. International Meal Company Alimentação S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEAL3   BRMEALACNOR9

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

(MEAL3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:45 2023-01-13 pm EST
2.640 BRL   -7.04%
05:30pInternational Meal Alimentação S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
2022Transcript : International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
2022International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Meal Alimentação S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

01/13/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Companhia Aberta de Capital Autorizado (Categoria "A")

CNPJ/ME nº 17.314.329/0001-20

NIRE 35300488750

AVISO AOS ACIONISTAS

A INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Companhia"), em cumprimento ao disposto no §2º do Artigo 37 da Resolução CVM nº 81/22, comunica que a Assembleia Geral Ordinária da Companhia será realizada no dia 28 de abril de 2023 de forma virtual. As orientações detalhadas sobre a hora e as matérias da assembleia serão oportunamente divulgadas pela Companhia, nos prazos e termos da legislação e regulamentação aplicáveis.

São Paulo, 13 de janeiro de 2023.

Rafael Bossolani

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital (Category "A")

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) 35300488750

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of §2 of Article 37 of CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 28, 2023, virtual. The detailed guidelines on the time and matters of the meeting will be disclosed by the Company in due course, within the terms and conditions of applicable legislation and regulations.

São Paulo, January 13, 2023.

Rafael Bossolani

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

IMC - International Meal Company Alimentação SA published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 22:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
05:30pInternational Meal Alimentação S A : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
2022Transcript : International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
2022International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
2022Transcript : International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
2022International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
2022International Meal Alimentação S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
2022Transcript : International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Ca..
CI
2022International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
2022International Meal Alimentação S A : Fato Relevante
PU
2022Transcript : International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Ca..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 376 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2022 -96,0 M -18,8 M -18,8 M
Net Debt 2022 278 M 54,5 M 54,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,35x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 811 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 11 670
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,84 BRL
Average target price 2,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target -12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Executive Officer
Maristela Aparecida do Nascimento Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Luiz Fernando Ziegler de Saint Edmond Chairman
Lucas Santos Rodas Independent Director
Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.2.86%158
STARBUCKS CORPORATION6.70%121 495
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.55%40 662
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.7.50%18 098
SODEXO-0.65%14 037
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION6.52%4 919