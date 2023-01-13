International Meal Alimentação S A : Aviso aos Acionistas

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

Publicly-held Company with Authorized Capital (Category "A")

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME) nº 17.314.329/0001-20

Company Registry (NIRE) 35300488750

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A. (B3: MEAL3) ("Company"), in compliance with the provisions of §2 of Article 37 of CVM Resolution 81/22, hereby announces that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on April 28, 2023, virtual. The detailed guidelines on the time and matters of the meeting will be disclosed by the Company in due course, within the terms and conditions of applicable legislation and regulations.

São Paulo, January 13, 2023.

Rafael Bossolani

Investor Relations Officer