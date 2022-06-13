Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. International Meal Company Alimentação S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MEAL3   BRMEALACNOR9

INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.

(MEAL3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  11:16 2022-06-13 am EDT
1.680 BRL   -6.15%
1.680 BRL   -6.15%
10:53aINTERNATIONAL MEAL ALIMENTAÇÃO S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/13TRANSCRIPT : International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/13International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Meal Alimentação S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

06/13/2022 | 10:53am EDT
International Meal

Company

Alimentação S.A.

Individual and consolidated interim financial information in

March 31, 2022 with independent auditor's report

KPDS 1045434

International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Individual and consolidated interim financial information in March 31, 2022

Contents

Message from Manage

3

Report on review of quarterly financial information - ITR

19

Balance sheets

21

Statements of profit or loss

23

Statements of comprehensive income (loss)

24

Statements of changes in equity

25

Statements of cash flows

26

Statements of value added

27

Notes to the interim financial information

28

2

1Q22 RESULTS

IMC records revenue growth above 50% and continues to

advance in its transformation agenda

São Paulo, May, 12, 2022 - São Paulo -International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. ("IMC") -B3: MEAL3, one of the largest multi-brand companies in the Latin American food retail industry, announces its results for the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22). Unless otherwise indicated, the information herein is presented in a consolidated manner, in millions of Brazilian reais (R$). Additionally, said information was prepared in accordance with the accounting principles adopted in CPC 21 (R1) and the International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS 34).

Quarterly Highlights

  • Total system Sales1 of R$ 674.1 MM in 1Q22, 48.0% higher than 1Q21 and 24.2% over 1Q20
  • Net Revenue of R$487.3 MM, up by 51.4% over 1Q21, and by 32.9% over 1Q20
  • Consolidated Same-StoreSales² (SSS) of 38.6% over 1Q21, and 16.2% higher than in 1Q20
  • Total of 561 stores, a net addition of 62 units vs. 1Q21, focused on strategic brands and long-term view
  • Adjusted EBITDA of R$38.8 MM, up by 291% over 1Q21, with a margin of 8.0%
  • Net Debt of R$289.9 MM and net debt-to-LTM EBITDA ratio of 2.4x, below required covenants (3.0x)

PORTUGUESE CONFERENCE CALL WITH SIMULTANEOUS

TRANSLATION

05/13/2022 12:00 pm (US EDT)/ 01:00h pm (BRT)

Webcast: click here

Phone: US: +1 844 204 8942 BR: +55 (11) 4090 1621

INVESTORS RELATIONS:

Alexandre Santoro - CEO

Rafael Bossolani - CFO and DRI

Gustavo Fornazieri - Investors Relations

E-mail: ri@internationalmealcompany.com

Site: http://ri.internationalmealcompany.com

MEDIA RELATIONS | FSB Comunicação

Isabel Kopschitz and Letícia Volponi

1- Own store sales including franchise sales | 2- in reais

3

MESSAGE FROM MANAGEMENT

After a year of many lessons learned, in which we made important progress in our operations, organized our portfolio, mapped synergies, and created a technology platform with more solid data for the business, we are thrilled and confident about 2022, certain that we have already built the foundations for our growth.

The first quarter results already reflect a much more positive trajectory for our brands and operations, with recovery in all segments in Brazil and consistent evolution in the results of international operations. We ended the quarter with an Adjusted EBITDA of R$39 million, an expansion of 291% in relation to the same period of the previous year, growth in Net Revenue of 51% and a with 561 stores in our system.

We keep our transformation agenda with clear priorities and ambitious goals for our business, seeking to modernize the company, elevate the experience of our consumers and leverage profitability for all our stakeholders.

Digital sales continued on the growth path even with the resumption of flow in our physical stores. Delivery sales reached R$72 million vs. R$86 million in 4Q21, with emphasis on the Pizza Hut and KFC brands in which the share of sales passing through these was approximately 30% of billing. We ended the quarter with 1 million customers registered in our CRM and growth of more than 80% in the number of sales identified against 4Q21.

In our operational efficiency pillar, we have been working to extract synergies between brands and improvement in the profitability of operations. We have seen the profitability of our stores increase in all marks. Our 4‐Wall¹ Margin expanded 2.7 p.p. vs. the same period of the previous year. The Central Kitchen recorded during the quarter a production 32% above 2021 and our satisfaction indicators (NPS) remained at the same levels as in 4Q21.

We opened 11 new units this quarter, continuing our expansion plan sustainable, valuing the balance between growth and profitability. Still in line with our strategy to optimize value, we closed 15 low‐performing units in the quarter. Additionally we increased the share of owned stores in our portfolio to 55%.

Regarding Financial Discipline, the generation of operational cash was R$66 million, with financial leverage of 2.4x, a safe margin compared to the 3.0x defined by the covenants. We closed the quarter with a cash position of R$412 million and net debt of R$299 million. The balance sheet accounts also improved, with inventory and accounts receivable moving up by R$13 million. Discounting the supplier line, cash increased by R$4 million.

We remain focused on the progress of our strategic agenda and the profitability of our operation. It is worth mentioning that in April our brands registered SSS above 50% in the compared to April 2021. Additionally, in agreement with KFC International, we suspended arbitration in search of a solution to the conflict in question.

We are aware of our challenge and that we have a long way to go, but we remain confident that we will get there with the strength of the brands in our portfolio, with a focused team and a culture of ownership and result‐ oriented.

Management

1- Excludes administrative and indirect expenses

4

CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

(in R$ million)

1Q22

1Q21

YoY

Stores

561

499

62

SSS 1year basis

38.6%

‐9.3%

+4794bps

System Total Sales

674.1

455.3

48.0%

Net Revenues

487.3

321.9

51.4%

Same Store Sales

51.4%

32.9%

+1848bps

Gross Profit

128.4

74.5

72.3%

Gross Profit

26.4%

23.2%

+320bps

Adjusted EBITDA

38.8

9.9

291.3%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

8.0%

3.1%

+489bps

Operating Cash Flow

23.2

9.7

139.3%

Net Debt/EBITDA¹

2.4X

¹ Ex‐IFRS | Covenant Methodology

SALES HIGHLIGHTS

(in R$ million)

1Q22

1Q21

YoY

Net Revenues

487.3

321.9

51.4%

Brazil

304.0

201.0

51.2%

Frango Assado

163.0

119.0

36.9%

Airports

29.9

18.3

63.5%

PH, KFC and Others

111.1

63.7

74.5%

USA

134.0

91.5

46.4%

Caribbean

49.2

29.3

68.0%

OPERATING RESULTS ‐EBITDA

(in R$ million)

1Q22

1Q21

YoY

Adjusted EBITDA

38.8

9.9

291.3%

Brazil

4.8

(7.2)

na

Frango Assado

14.1

8.3

69.9%

Airports

3.7

2.8

32.9%

PH, KFC and Others

1.7

(0.7)

na

G&A

(20.0)

(19.2)

4.2%

Others

5.3

1.7

222.8%

USA

16.8

10.2

64.2%

Caribbean

17.3

6.9

149.8%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IMC - International Meal Company Alimentação SA published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 14:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 376 M 475 M 475 M
Net income 2022 -96,0 M -19,2 M -19,2 M
Net Debt 2022 278 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 511 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 670
Free-Float 89,0%
Chart INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
Duration : Period :
International Meal Company Alimentação S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,79 BRL
Average target price 2,50 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre de Jesus Santoro Chief Executive Officer
Maristela Aparecida do Nascimento Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Luiz Fernando Ziegler de Saint Edmond Chairman
Lucas Santos Rodas Independent Director
Grace Cury de Almeida Gonçalves Tourinho Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL MEAL COMPANY ALIMENTAÇÃO S.A.-26.34%102
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-35.31%86 786
COMPASS GROUP PLC5.57%38 282
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-20.38%14 961
SODEXO-11.37%10 508
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-26.94%4 425