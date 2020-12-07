International Money Express, Inc. Appoints Andras Bende as Chief Financial Officer

MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”) (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced the appointment of Andras Bende as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective December 7, 2020.



Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Lisy said, “Andras Bende’s impressive 20 year career and track record of success, primarily in the financial services industry and principally in international markets, will be a valuable addition for our company.” Lisy added, “as a strategic member of the executive leadership team, we look forward to Andras’s perspective and ability to develop and execute financial and business plans to help Intermex continue to develop and grow.”

Bende was recently the chief financial officer for Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI), a financial technology company, where he was instrumental in helping guide the company during a period of significant growth and share price appreciation, crossing the $1 billion valuation during his tenure there. Previously, Andras held several international chief financial officer and controller roles during his time at GE Capital. Bende is a graduate of GE’s Financial Management Program and the GE Corporate Audit Staff, and holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Clemson University.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa and most recently two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, as well as our company-operated stores. We terminate and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Our services are also available on-line through our app, and our intermexonline.com. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com