Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  International Money Express, Inc.    IMXI

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.

(IMXI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Money Express, Inc. Appoints Andras Bende as Chief Financial Officer

12/07/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”) (Intermex), a leading money remittance services company, today announced the appointment of Andras Bende as the company’s new chief financial officer, effective December 7, 2020.

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Bob Lisy said, “Andras Bende’s impressive 20 year career and track record of success, primarily in the financial services industry and principally in international markets, will be a valuable addition for our company.” Lisy added, “as a strategic member of the executive leadership team, we look forward to Andras’s perspective and ability to develop and execute financial and business plans to help Intermex continue to develop and grow.”

Bende was recently the chief financial officer for Computer Services, Inc. (OTCQX:CSVI), a financial technology company, where he was instrumental in helping guide the company during a period of significant growth and share price appreciation, crossing the $1 billion valuation during his tenure there. Previously, Andras held several international chief financial officer and controller roles during his time at GE Capital. Bende is a graduate of GE’s Financial Management Program and the GE Corporate Audit Staff, and holds a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Clemson University.

About International Money Express, Inc.
At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money primarily from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa and most recently two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the US and Canada, as well as our company-operated stores. We terminate and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa and Asia. Our services are also available on-line through our app, and our intermexonline.com. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
04:15pInternational Money Express, Inc. Appoints Andras Bende as Chief Financial Of..
GL
11/30International Money Express, Inc. to Present at Credit Suisse Conference
GL
11/16International Money Express, Inc. to Present at Citi Conference
GL
11/16INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS : to Present at Citi Conference
AQ
11/10INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
11/10INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS : Registers Record Remittances in October and Market..
AQ
11/10International Money Express, Inc. Registers Record Remittances in October and..
GL
11/06INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL ..
AQ
11/04INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/04INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS : Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 352 M - -
Net income 2020 32,6 M - -
Net cash 2020 38,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 594 M 594 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 786
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Money Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,43 $
Last Close Price 15,60 $
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Lisy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Aguilar Chief Operating Officer
Max Leiva Chief Information Officer
John B. Rincon Independent Director
Adam P. Godfrey Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.29.57%594
SQUARE, INC.232.72%93 862
FISERV, INC.1.30%78 528
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.59%59 888
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-6.84%22 356
AFTERPAY LIMITED229.92%20 010
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ