    IMXI   US46005L1017

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.

(IMXI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-28 pm EST
21.32 USD   +1.38%
International Money Express, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
GL
05:01pInternational Money Express, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference
GL
International Money Express : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
International Money Express, Inc. to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

11/28/2022 | 05:01pm EST
MIAMI, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), (“Intermex” or the “Company”) a leading money remittance services company, today announced the Company will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The presentation will begin at 2:10 p.m. ET and will include comments from Andras Bende, chief financial officer.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About International Money Express, Inc.
Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 18 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, two countries in Asia, and two counties in Europe, through a network of independent neighborhood agents and company-owned stores. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally through our mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:
Mike Gallentine
Vice President of Investor Relations
tel: 305-671-8005
mgallentine@intermexusa.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 548 M - -
Net income 2022 60,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 29,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 779 M 779 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 779
Free-Float 83,0%
Managers and Directors
Robert Lisy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andras Q. Bende Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Hunt Chief Information Officer
Joseph Aguilar Chief Operating Officer
John B. Rincon Independent Director
