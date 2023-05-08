International Money Express : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023





INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC

Delaware

9480 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida 33156

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 671-8000





Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common stock ($0.0001 par value)

IMXI

The Nasdaq Capital Market







Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.





On May 5, 2023, International Money Express, Inc. (the " Company ") entered into a share repurchase agreement (the " Share Repurchase Agreement ") with SPC Intermex, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the " Stockholder "), for the purchase of 500,000 shares (the " Shares ") of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the " Common Stock "), in a privately-negotiated transaction (the " Share Repurchase ").





The price per share for the Share Repurchase equals $25.28, which represents a discount of 4% from the last reported sale price as reported on the Nasdaq Stock Market of the Company's Common Stock on May 5, 2023, for a total purchase price of approximately $12.6 million. The repurchase will be funded from the Company's cash on hand. The Share Repurchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the Company and the Stockholder.





Prior to the Share Repurchase, the Stockholder beneficially owned 1,803,351 shares of Common Stock, which represented approximately 5.0% of the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock. The general partner of the Stockholder is SPC Intermex GP, LLC (the " SPC GP ") and the sole manager of SPC GP is Stella Point Capital, LLC (" Stella Point "). Two of the directors on the Company's board of directors (the " Board "), Adam Godfrey and Justin Wender, are Managing Partners of Stella Point, and as a result of their position, they may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the shares of Common Stock owned by the Stockholder.





The Share Repurchase and the Share Repurchase Agreement were approved by Audit Committee of the Board, pursuant to authority delegated by the Board.





The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Share Repurchase Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.





Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 10.1* Share Repurchase Agreement, dated May 5, 2023, between International Money Express, Inc. and SPC Intermex, LP. 104* Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)





INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. Dated: May 8, 2023 By: /s/ Ernesto Luciano Name: Ernesto Luciano Title: General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer








