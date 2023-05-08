Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. International Money Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMXI   US46005L1017

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.

(IMXI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-05 pm EDT
26.33 USD   +5.15%
06:14aInternational Money Express : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aInternational Money Express, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Money Express : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

05/08/2023 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 5, 2023

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC
(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

Delaware
001-37986
47-4219082
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
(Commission File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer Identification No.)

9480 South Dixie Highway, Miami, Florida
33156
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (305) 671-8000

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which
registered
Common stock ($0.0001 par value)
IMXI
The Nasdaq Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01.
Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 5, 2023, International Money Express, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a share repurchase agreement (the "Share Repurchase Agreement") with SPC Intermex, LP, a Delaware limited partnership (the "Stockholder"), for the purchase of 500,000 shares (the "Shares") of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"), in a privately-negotiated transaction (the "Share Repurchase").

The price per share for the Share Repurchase equals $25.28, which represents a discount of 4% from the last reported sale price as reported on the Nasdaq Stock Market of the Company's Common Stock on May 5, 2023, for a total purchase price of approximately $12.6 million. The repurchase will be funded from the Company's cash on hand. The Share Repurchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the Company and the Stockholder.

Prior to the Share Repurchase, the Stockholder beneficially owned 1,803,351 shares of Common Stock, which represented approximately 5.0% of the Company's outstanding shares of Common Stock. The general partner of the Stockholder is SPC Intermex GP, LLC (the "SPC GP") and the sole manager of SPC GP is Stella Point Capital, LLC ("Stella Point"). Two of the directors on the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), Adam Godfrey and Justin Wender, are Managing Partners of Stella Point, and as a result of their position, they may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of the shares of Common Stock owned by the Stockholder.

The Share Repurchase and the Share Repurchase Agreement were approved by Audit Committee of the Board, pursuant to authority delegated by the Board.

The foregoing description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Share Repurchase Agreement, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01.
Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d)
Exhibits


Exhibit
No.
Description
10.1*
Share Repurchase Agreement, dated May 5, 2023, between International Money Express, Inc. and SPC Intermex, LP.
104*
Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

*Filed herewith

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
Dated: May 8, 2023
By:
/s/ Ernesto Luciano
Name:
Ernesto Luciano
Title:
General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

International Money Express Inc. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 10:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
06:14aInternational Money Express : Material Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
06:05aInternational Money Express, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
05/05INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CO..
AQ
05/04Earnings Flash (IMXI) INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS Reports Q1 EPS $0.38, vs. Street Est ..
MT
05/04Earnings Flash (IMXI) INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS Posts Q1 Revenue $145.4M, vs. Street ..
MT
05/04International Money Express Seeks M&A
CI
05/04Transcript : International Money Express, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04..
CI
05/04International Money Express : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/04Intermex Reports First-Quarter Growth
GL
05/04International Money Express : Intermex Reports First-Quarter Growth - Form 8-K
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 679 M - -
Net income 2023 67,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 959 M 959 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 1 068
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
International Money Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 26,33 $
Average target price 29,50 $
Spread / Average Target 12,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Lisy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph Aguilar President & General Manager-Latin America Region
Andras Q. Bende Chief Financial Officer
Christopher D. Hunt Chief Operating & Information Officer
John B. Rincon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.8.04%959
FISERV, INC.19.03%74 262
BLOCK, INC.-5.71%35 840
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.5.50%27 447
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.87%16 991
EDENRED SE14.90%16 039
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer