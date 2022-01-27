Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Paper Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   US4601461035

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Paper : 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call (Printable Slides)

01/27/2022 | 07:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Earnings

January 27, 2022

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this presentation that are not historical in nature may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management's current views and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to: (i) developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the severity, magnitude and duration of the pandemic, the spread of new variants of the virus (including potential variants that may be more resistant to currently available vaccines and treatment), the effectiveness, acceptance and availability of vaccines, booster shots and medications, and associated levels of vaccination, impacts of actions that may be taken by government authorities and private businesses in response to the pandemic, including vaccine mandates, impacts of the pandemic on global and domestic economic conditions, including with respect to commercial activity, our customers and business partners, consumer preferences and demand, supply chain shortages and disruptions, inflationary pressures, and disruptions in the credit, capital or financial markets; (ii) risks with respect to climate change and global, regional and local weather conditions, as well as risks related to our ability to meet targets and goals with respect to climate change and the emission of GHGs and other environmental, social and governance matters; (iii) the level of our indebtedness and changes in interest rates; (iv) industry conditions, including but not limited to changes in the cost or availability of raw materials, energy sources and transportation sources, the availability of labor and competitive labor market conditions, competition we face, cyclicality and changes in consumer preferences, demand and pricing for our products (including any such changes resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic); (v) domestic and global economic conditions and political changes, changes in currency exchange rates, trade protectionist policies, downgrades in our credit ratings, and/or the credit ratings of banks issuing certain letters of credit, issued by recognized credit rating organizations; (vi) the amount of our future pension funding obligations, and pension and health care costs; (vii) unanticipated expenditures or other adverse developments related to compliance with existing and new environmental, tax, labor and employment, privacy, anti-bribery and anti-corruption and other U.S. and non-U.S. governmental laws and regulations (including new legal requirements arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); (viii) any material disruption at any of our manufacturing facilities or other adverse impact on our operations due to severe weather, natural disasters, climate change or other causes; (ix) risks inherent in conducting business through joint ventures; (x) our ability to achieve the benefits expected from, and other risks associated with, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures and other corporate transactions, (xi) cybersecurity and information technology risks; (xii) loss contingencies and pending, threatened or future litigation, including with respect to environmental related matters; (xiii) our failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off of Sylvamo Corporation and the qualification of such spin-off transaction as a tax-free transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and (xiv) our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel. These and other factors that could cause or contribute to actual results differing materially from such forward-looking statements can be found in our press releases and SEC filings. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that we currently believe to be immaterial could affect the accuracy of any forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements Relating to Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

While the Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), during the course of this presentation, certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented. Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures in this presentation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in our industry. A reconciliation of all presented non-GAAP measures (and their components) to GAAP financial measures is available on IP's website at http://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/webcasts-presentations.

Printing Papers Discontinued Operations

As a result of the spin-off of our global Printing Papers business on October 1, 2021, the Printing Papers business segment has been eliminated. Amounts from 2019 to 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this business as a discontinued operation.

Ilim JV and Sylvamo Corporation Investment Information

All financial information and statistical measures regarding our 50/50 Ilim joint venture in Russia ("Ilim"), and our 19.9% ownership interest in Sylvamo Corporation, other than historical International Paper Equity Earnings and dividends received by International Paper, have been prepared by the management of Ilim and Sylvamo Corporation, respectively. Any projected financial information and statistical measures reflect the current views of Ilim and Sylvamo Corporation management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such projections. See "Forward-Looking Statements" above.

Earnings Presentation I Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

2

Full-Year 2021 Results

10% revenue growth and 50% earnings per share growth

Highly challenging operating environment

Serviced strong customer demand while managing through

significant operational and supply chain constraints

Adjusted Operating EPS1

Substantial cost pressure from inputs and distribution

Operated with sub-optimized system

Strong Ilim JV performance with Adjusted EBITDA2 of $1.1B

Executed our capital allocation framework

Focused our portfolio

Reduced debt by $2.5B

$3.20

$2.14

2020

$3.09

2021

Returned $1.6B to shareowners

Initiated meaningful actions to materially lower cost structure

and accelerate profitable growth

2019

Earnings Presentation I Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

See footnotes beginning on slide 18

3

Full-Year 2021 Financials

2019

2020

2021

Sales ($B)

$18.4

$17.6

$19.4

Adjusted EBIT2 ($MM)

$1.9

$1.5

$1.5

Adjusted Operating EPS3

$3.09

$2.14

$3.20

Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM)

$2.9

$2.6

$2.6

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

16.0%

14.6%

13.4%

Equity Earnings ($MM)

$250

$77

$313

Free Cash Flow4 ($MM)

$2.3

$2.3

$1.5

Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM)

$2.6

2021

$2.6

2020

$2.9

2019

Earnings Presentation I Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

See footnotes beginning on slide 18

4

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financials

4Q20

3Q21

4Q21

Sales ($B)

$4.4

$4.9

$5.1

Adjusted EBIT1 ($MM)

$301

$478

$368

Adjusted Operating EPS2

$0.53

$1.10

$0.78

Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM)

$582

$758

$645

Adjusted EBITDA Margin1

13.1%

15.4%

12.7%

Equity Earnings ($MM)

$64

$94

$66

Free Cash Flow3 ($MM)

$695

$519

$(94)

4Q21 Highlights

  • Continued strong revenue growth in a solid demand environment
  • Volume and operating costs impacted by labor and supply chain constraints related to Omicron
  • Input and distribution costs higher than anticipated
  • Free cash flow impacted by cash taxes of ~$0.3B related to asset monetizations and CARES Act
  • Capital allocation:
    • Debt reduction of $1.4B
    • Dividends of $178MM
    • Share repurchases of $413MM

Earnings Presentation I Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021

See footnotes beginning on slide 18

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Paper Company published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 12:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
07:31aINTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07:19aINTERNATIONAL PAPER : 4th Quarter 2021 Press Release with Schedules
PU
07:19aINTERNATIONAL PAPER : 4th Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call (Printable Slides)
PU
07:03aEarnings Flash (IP) INTERNATIONAL PAPER Reports Q4 Revenue $5.09B, vs. Street Est of $5..
MT
07:03aEarnings Flash (IP) INTERNATIONAL PAPER Posts Q4 EPS $0.78, vs. Street Est of $0.89
MT
01/25Deutsche Bank Says International Paper's Price Hike May Prompt Other Major Players to F..
MT
01/21NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Dow Wobbles, -3-
DJ
01/20BofA Securities Downgrades International Paper to Neutral from Buy, Adjusts Price Targe..
MT
01/12Wells Fargo Adjusts International Paper's Price Target to $65 from $78, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
01/12Truist Securities Adjusts International Paper Company Price Target to $51 From $47, Mai..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21 505 M - -
Net income 2021 1 989 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,35x
Yield 2021 4,22%
Capitalization 18 321 M 18 321 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 49 300
Free-Float -
Chart INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
International Paper Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,31 $
Average target price 52,71 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark S. Sutton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Timothy S. Nicholls Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert W. Wenker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Megan Bula Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Ahmet Cemal Dördüncü Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY1.62%18 321
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-5.04%13 354
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.82%12 582
MONDI PLC-0.63%11 891
WESTROCK COMPANY-2.19%11 415
SIG COMBIBLOC GROUP AG-17.20%7 721