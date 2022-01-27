International Paper : 4th Quarter 2021 Press Release with Schedules

News Release International Paper Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results MEMPHIS, Tenn. - January 27, 2022 - International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS Fourth quarter net earnings (loss) attributable to International Paper of $107 million ($0.28 per diluted share) compared with $864 million ($2.20 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and $153 million ($0.39 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 net earnings include a net after-tax gain of $350 million ($0.89 per diluted share) on the sale of our Kwidzyn, Poland mill. Fourth quarter adjusted operating earnings* (non-GAAP) of $301 million ($0.78 per diluted share) compared with $431 million ($1.10 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and $206 million ($0.53 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Debt reduction of $1.4 billion, bringing full-year to $2.5 billion Share repurchases of $413 million, bringing full-year to $811 million Qualified pension plan fully funded

Initiated meaningful actions to accelerate profitable growth and materially lower our cost structure. "In 2021, International Paper grew revenue and earnings in a highly challenging operating and cost environment," said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout 2021, we serviced strong customer demand while managing through significant operational and supply chain constraints. We focused our portfolio around corrugated packaging and initiated meaningful actions to accelerate profitable growth and materially lower our cost structure. Additionally, we returned $1.6 billion to shareowners through strong cash generation and reduced debt by $2.5 billion." Sutton added, "As we enter 2022, underlying customer demand remains solid, although we anticipate near-term pressure on volume due to Omicron-related labor and logistics constraints on the value chain. We expect to grow earnings in 2022 and are confident in our ability to accelerate value creation for our shareowners and customers as we take actions to Build a Better IP."

Diluted Net EPS Attributable to International Paper Shareholders and Adjusted Operating EPS Fourth Third Fourth Full- Full- Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Year 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper $ 0.28 $ 2.20 $ 0.39 $ 4.47 $ 1.22 Less - Discontinued Operations (Gain) Loss 0.02 (1.10) (0.22) (1.61) (0.64) Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations 0.30 1.10 0.17 2.86 0.58 Add Back - Non-Operating Pension Expense (Income) (0.10) (0.09) (0.02) (0.38) (0.08) Add Back - Net Special Items Expense (Income) 0.58 0.09 0.38 0.72 1.64 Adjusted Operating Earnings* $ 0.78 $ 1.10 $ 0.53 $ 3.20 $ 2.14 Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings attributable to International Paper Company (GAAP) excluding discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results. For discussion of discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income), see the disclosure under Effects of Net Special Items, Discontinued Operations and Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release. Select Financial Measures Fourth Third Fourth Full- Full- Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Year (In millions) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 5,086 $ 4,914 $ 4,440 $ 19,363 $ 17,565 Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to International Paper 107 864 153 1,752 482 Business Segment Operating Profit 415 490 310 1,635 1,539 Adjusted Operating Earnings 301 431 206 1,255 848 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations 107 645 789 2,030 3,063 Free Cash Flow* (94) 519 695 1,481 2,312 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable GAAP measure, cash provided by (used for) operations, and disclosure regarding why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release. SEGMENT INFORMATION Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of its businesses and is calculated as set forth in footnote (h) below under "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment". As a result of the spin-off of our global Printing Papers business on October 1, 2021, the Printing Papers business segment has been eliminated and all current and prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect this business as a discontinued operation. For discussion of discontinued operations, see the disclosure under Discontinued Operations included later in this release. Fourth quarter 2021 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with the third quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020 along with full year 2021 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with full year 2020 are as follows:

Business Segment Results Fourth Third Fourth Full- Full- Quarter Quarter Quarter Year Year (In millions) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales by Business Segment Industrial Packaging $ 4,255 $ 4,111 $ 3,771 $ 16,326 $ 14,900 Global Cellulose Fibers 717 740 599 2,732 2,393 Corporate and Inter-segment Sales 114 63 70 305 272 Net Sales $ 5,086 $ 4,914 $ 4,440 $ 19,363 $ 17,565 Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment Industrial Packaging $ 414 $ 414 $ 415 $ 1,638 $ 1,757 Global Cellulose Fibers 1 76 (105) (3) (218) Total Business Segment Operating Profit $ 415 $ 490 $ 310 $ 1,635 $ 1,539 Industrial Packaging operating profits (losses) in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $414 million compared with $414 million in the third quarter of 2021. In North America, earnings increased reflecting higher sales prices for corrugated boxes and containerboard. Sales volumes were stable for corrugated boxes and increased for containerboard. These benefits were partially offset by increased distribution, wood fiber, recovered fiber and energy costs. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2021 benefited from insurance recoveries. In Europe, earnings slightly improved reflecting seasonally higher volumes primarily in Morocco, mostly offset by higher energy costs. Average sales margins improved driven by an improved product mix. Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits (losses) in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $1 million compared with $76 million in the third quarter of 2021. Earnings decreased primarily driven by higher planned maintenance outage expenses and input costs for energy and chemicals.Average sales prices were stable for fluff pulp and lower for market pulp. Sales volumes were slightly lower. Operating costs were higher driven by the non-repeat of favorable items in the third quarter of 2021. Distribution costs increased, reflecting the continued challenging export supply chain environment. EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENTS Ilim joint venture equity earnings (loss) were $66 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with $95 million in the third quarter of 2021. Operationally, earnings decreased reflecting lower export sales prices for softwood pulp and hardwood pulp and domestic sales prices for containerboard. Lower maintenance outage expenses were more than offset by higher other costs. CORPORATE EXPENSES Corporate expenses were $49 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $13 million in the third quarter of 2021. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was (11)%, compared to a 2021 third quarter reported effective tax rate of 15%. The reported effective tax rate in the fourth quarter reflects tax benefits recognized after the finalization of the 2020 state and local income tax returns. The effective tax in the fourth quarter also includes the tax benefit associated with the $238 million of debt extinguishment costs. The tax rate in the third quarter of 2021 reflects tax benefits recognized after the finalization of the 2020 U.S. Federal income tax return. Excluding special items and non-operating pension expense, the operational effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 20%, compared with 15% for the third quarter of 2021.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS Net special items in the fourth quarter of 2021 amount to a net after-tax charge of $222 million ($0.58 per diluted share) compared with a charge of $37 million ($0.09 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2021 and a charge of $149 million ($0.38 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net special items in all periods include the following charges (gains): Fourth Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 (In millions) Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax Restructuring and other charges, net: Debt extinguishment costs $ 238 $ 179 $ 35 $ 26 $ 65 $ 49 Building a Better IP (a) 29 22 - - - - Other (1) (1) 4 3 (1) (1) Total restructuring and other charges, net 266 200 39 29 64 48 Sylvamo investment - fair value adjustment (b) 32 24 - - - - Environmental remediation reserve adjustment - - 5 4 - - EMEA Packaging impairment - Turkey - - - - 123 123 Legal reserve adjustment (5) (4) - - - - Tax benefit related to settlement of tax audits - - - - - (23) Other 2 2 5 4 1 1 Total special items, net $ 295 $ 222 $ 49 $ 37 $ 188 $ 149 See note (c) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release. See note (f) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release. DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Discontinued operations include the operating earnings of our former Printing Papers segment and EMEA Coated Paperboard and Pulp business including the Kwidzyn, Poland mill, divested in the third quarter of 2021. Discontinued operations also includes the following special items charges (gains): Fourth Quarter 2021 Third Quarter 2021 Fourth Quarter 2020 (In millions) Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax Before Tax After Tax Printing Papers spin-off 10 5 52 47 9 8 Foreign value-added tax credit (including interest) - - 15 10 - - Gain on sale of Kwidzyn, Poland mill 9 6 (360) (350) - - Gain on sale of La Mirada, CA distribution center - - (86) (65) - - Foreign and state taxes related to Printing Papers spin- - (3) - 27 - - off Tax benefit related to settlement of tax audits - - - - - (9) Other - - - - 4 3 Total $ 19 $ 8 $ (379) $ (331) $ 13 $ 2 EARNINGS WEBCAST The company will host a webcast today to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website at internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts and Presentations page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call. Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (409) 981-0132 or, within the U.S. only, (833) 614-9121, and ask to be connected to the International Paper fourth quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 6192802. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 6192802. About International Paper International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North