  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  International Paper Company
  News
  7. Summary
    IP   US4601461035

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
International Paper CEO to Speak at Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

02/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark Sutton will speak at the Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on March 2, 2022. The presentation, followed by a fireside chat, is scheduled to begin at 8:10 a.m. EST.

All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. In Russia, we have a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the country's largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-ceo-to-speak-at-bank-of-america-securities-2022-global-agriculture-and-materials-conference-301476702.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2022
