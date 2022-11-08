Advanced search
International Paper Chairman and CEO to Speak at Citi 2022 Basic Materials Conference

11/08/2022 | 04:16pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Sutton will speak at the Citi 2022 Basic Materials Virtual Conference on November 30, 2022. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am ET and will be followed by a question and answer session. All interested parties are invited to view the presentation and/or listen to the webcast live via International Paper's Internet site http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the "Performance" tab and then clicking on the "Presentations and Events" link.  A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-chairman-and-ceo-to-speak-at-citi-2022-basic-materials-conference-301671885.html

SOURCE International Paper


