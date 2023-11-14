MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Mark S. Sutton will speak at the Citi 2023 Basic Materials Conference on November 29, 2023. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. ET and will be followed by a question and answer session.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website approximately three hours after the presentation.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp, and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa, and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-chairman-and-ceo-to-speak-at-citi-2023-basic-materials-conference-301988170.html

SOURCE International Paper