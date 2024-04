International Paper Company is one of the world's leading producers of paper and products from wood. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - industrial packaging products (84.3%): corrugated packaging, containerboard, etc. (17.9 Mt sold in 2021) ; - cellulose fibers (11.4%): 3 Mt sold; - other (0.9%). At the end of 2021, the group had 249 production sites located mainly in the United States (206). Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (86.6%), Americas (4%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (8.3%) and Asia/Pacific (1.1%).

Sector Paper Packaging