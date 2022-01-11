Log in
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

International Paper Declares Dividend

01/11/2022 | 09:31pm GMT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

Today, the company also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company. This dividend is also payable on March 15, 2022 to holders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. We produce packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn. and employ approximately 38,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion*. In Russia, the Company has a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the country's largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper and its largest foreign-domestic alliance in the forestry products sector. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

*Inclusive of our former pulp and paper mill in Kwidzyn, Poland, which was sold on August 6, 2021, and our former global papers business, which became a standalone, publicly traded company on October 1, 2021.

