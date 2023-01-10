Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Paper Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   US4601461035

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
2023-01-10
37.62 USD   +1.65%
04:16pInternational Paper Declares Dividend
PR
01/05International Paper Co /new/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/04International Paper Company Announces Management Changes
CI
International Paper Declares Dividend

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company. This dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2023.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company. This dividend is also payable on March 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on February 17, 2023.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-declares-dividend-301718380.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2023
