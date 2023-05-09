Advanced search
    IP   US4601461035

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02:51 2023-05-09 pm EDT
32.12 USD   -0.80%
05:01pInternational Paper Declares Dividend
PR
04:36pInternational Paper Co /new/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/01Deutsche Bank Adjusts International Paper Price Target to $27 From $31, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
News 
Press Releases

International Paper Declares Dividend

05/09/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company. This dividend is payable on June 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from April 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company. This dividend is also payable on June 15, 2023, to holders of record at the close of business on May 26, 2023.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-declares-dividend-301819802.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2023
