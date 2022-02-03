Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Paper Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   US4601461035

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Paper Named to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies

02/03/2022 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) has been named to FORTUNE magazine's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the nineteenth time. FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputations. Korn Ferry has collaborated with FORTUNE annually since 1997 to identify, select and rank the World's Most Admired Companies.

"International Paper plays an essential role in manufacturing sustainable products that people depend on every day. Being named to FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies list is confirmation of the commitment, resiliency and determination shown by our teams every day," said Mark Sutton, chairman, and chief executive officer. "I want to thank our colleagues for their dedication to our company vision to be among the most successful, sustainable and responsible companies in the world, and for achieving this recognition."

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global supplier of renewable fiber-based products. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce, and pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal care products that promote health and wellness. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 38,000 colleagues globally. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2021 were $19.4 billion. In Russia, we have a 50/50 joint venture, Ilim Group, the country's largest integrated manufacturer of pulp and paper. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-named-to-fortunes-list-of-worlds-most-admired-companies-301475161.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
03:31pInternational Paper Named to FORTUNE's List of World's Most Admired Companies
PR
01/31Truist Securities Adjusts International Paper Company's Price Target to $54 From $49, M..
MT
01/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/28Seaport Global Downgrades International Paper to Neutral From Buy
MT
01/28KeyBanc Adjusts International Paper's Price Target to $41 From $44, Keeps Underweight R..
MT
01/27INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/27INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
01/27International Paper Q4 Adjusted Operating Earnings, Sales Rise
MT
01/27International Paper Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
01/27TRANCHE UPDATE ON INTERNATIONAL PAPE : IP)'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 12, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
More recommendations