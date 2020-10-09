Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  International Paper Company    IP

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Paper : to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings On October 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 08:01am EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release third-quarter earnings on Thursday, October 29, 2020, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange. The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the web site beginning approximately two hours after the call. Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (706) 679-8242 or, within the U.S. only, (877) 316-2541, and ask to be connected to the International Paper third-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 1379114. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT).  An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call.  To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 1379114.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods and enable world-wide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue, and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-to-release-third-quarter-2020-earnings-on-october-29-2020-301148888.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
08:01aINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings On October 29, 2020
PR
09/22INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Price Determination with Respect to Waterfall Te..
PR
09/22INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Early Tender Results of Waterfall Tender Offer f..
PR
09/15INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Off..
PR
09/14INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Price Determination with Respect to Any and All ..
PR
09/11INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
09/08INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
09/08INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Cash Tender Offer For Any and All of its Outstan..
PR
08/13INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/10INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group