Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. International Paper Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IP   US4601461035

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

(IP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

International Paper : to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 27, 2021

09/30/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's Internet site at http://www.internationalpaper.com by clicking on the Performance tab and going to the Presentations and Events/Webcasts page. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 (409) 981-0132 or, within the U.S. only (833) 614-9121, and ask to be connected to the International Paper third-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 9272989. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT).  An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call.  To access the replay, dial +1 (404) 537-3406 or, within the U.S. only, (855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 9272989.

About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper* products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers* that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ approximately 48,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2020 were $21 billion. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

*On December 3, 2020, International Paper announced a plan to pursue a spin-off of the global papers business into a standalone, publicly-traded company. The Company expects to complete the spin-off on October 1, 2021.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-paper-to-release-third-quarter-2021-earnings-on-october-27-2021-301388577.html

SOURCE International Paper


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
04:16pINTERNATIONAL PAPER : to Release Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 27, 2021
PR
09/28STAMPS COM : Sylvamo Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Oct. 4
MT
09/28INTERNATIONAL PAPER : UBS Adjusts Price Target on International Paper to $52 From $47, Mai..
MT
09/15INSIDER SELL : International Paper
MT
09/14INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Company Board of Directors Declares Spin-Off Distribution of Sylvamo..
PR
09/03INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
08/31INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Spin-Off Research Upgrades International Paper to Buy from Hold, Adj..
MT
08/27INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Spinoff to Host Virtual Investor Day
PR
08/23INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces the Record Date and Distribution Date in Connection with t..
PR
08/20INTERNATIONAL PAPER : Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering by Sylvamo Corporation
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY
More recommendations