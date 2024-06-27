SAO PAULO, June 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulpmaker Suzano said on Wednesday it has terminated talks to buy International Paper, according to a securities filing.

Suzano said last month it was interested in assets owned by International Paper, after Reuters reported the company had approached the U.S.-based firm to express interest verbally in an all-cash acquisition worth $15 billion.

In Wednesday's filing, Suzano said "it has reached what it believes to be the maximum price for the transaction to generate value" for itself, "without engagement from the other party."

Reuters

reported

in May that Suzano had been in talks with advisers about sweetening an offer for International Paper. (Reporting by Andre Romani; Editing by Sandra Maler and Chris Reese)