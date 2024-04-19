The Manufacturing Institute Honored International Paper's Sarah Dale

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufacturing Institute—the workforce development and education affiliate of the National Association of Manufacturers—announced that Sarah Dale, plant general manager at International Paper (NYSE: IP) has been recognized as a 2024 Women MAKE Awards.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9262851-international-paper-women-make-awards-sarah-dale/

