Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  International Personal Finance plc    IPF   GB00B1YKG049

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC

(IPF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

British mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:55am EDT

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

* Britain begins fresh rounds of Brexit trade talks

* Homebuilders lead declines as Travis Perkins profit slumps

* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 both off 0.3%

Sept 8 (Reuters) - London's mid-cap FTSE 250 fell on Tuesday on mounting fears that the UK would exit the European Union without a trade agreement, while International Personal Finance tumbled 16% after the doorstep lender warned of 'going concern' risks.

Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the EU that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade.

International Personal said there is a "material uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a 'going concern' after posting a half-yearly loss and given the upcoming maturity of a eurobond.

The domestically focussed FTSE 250, a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was down 0.3% following its best session in a month on Monday.

Bellwether stocks including homebuilders were among the biggest decliners, also pressured by a 5.9% plunge for Travis Perkins, Britain's largest distributor of building materials, as its profit sank 81% in the first half of the year.

The export-heavy FTSE 100 lost 0.3%.

"The FTSE 250 has been hit majorly due to weakness in builders, especially after Travis Perkin's weak earnings update, while the market has already factored in a no-deal Brexit," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

UK equity markets are already reeling from the COVID-19 crisis that has set the domestic economy on course for its worst recession in 300 years.

The FTSE 250 has bounced about 42% since the coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still well below its pre-pandemic record highs. The blue-chip FTSE 100 is only about 2% above the levels it traded at during the Brexit referendum in 2016.

In earnings-driven news, Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion surged 7.7% to a seven-month high after reinstating its annual outlook.

Data analytics firm Experian jumped 2.9% after posting higher second-quarter revenue, while retailer Halfords fell 3.3% even as its underlying sales of cycling goods surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks ended Aug. 21. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERIAN PLC 2.09% 2859 Delayed Quote.9.68%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -0.98% 181.2017 Delayed Quote.8.68%
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC -18.28% 60.36 Delayed Quote.-53.79%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 6.04% 774.4 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
TRAVIS PERKINS -6.11% 1150 Delayed Quote.-23.88%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
04:59aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
04:55aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
02:48aINTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal Finance ..
RE
03/13INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
02/26INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Directorate Change
PU
2019A selection of British stocks to play the Brexit game
2019INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Publication of Suppl.Prospcts
PU
2019INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Publication of a Prospectus
PU
2019INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 782 M 1 027 M 1 027 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,42x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 165 M 217 M 217 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 9 854
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
Duration : Period :
International Personal Finance plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 237,33 GBX
Last Close Price 74,40 GBX
Spread / Highest target 263%
Spread / Average Target 219%
Spread / Lowest Target 162%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gerard Ryan Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart William Sinclair Chairman
Justin Ashley Lockwood Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Chris Robinson Chief Information Officer
Richard Moat Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC-53.79%217
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%28 616
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-32.66%17 503
ORIX CORPORATION-24.65%16 002
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-27.33%15 277
ACOM CO., LTD.-16.90%6 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group