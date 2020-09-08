British mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon
* Britain begins fresh rounds of Brexit trade talks
* Homebuilders lead declines as Travis Perkins profit slumps
* FTSE 100, FTSE 250 both off 0.3%
Sept 8 (Reuters) - London's mid-cap FTSE 250 fell on Tuesday
on mounting fears that the UK would exit the European Union
without a trade agreement, while International Personal Finance
tumbled 16% after the doorstep lender warned of 'going
concern' risks.
Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning
the EU that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc
without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that
govern nearly $1 trillion in trade.
International Personal said there is a "material
uncertainty" around its ability to continue as a 'going concern'
after posting a half-yearly loss and given the upcoming maturity
of a eurobond.
The domestically focussed FTSE 250, a barometer for
Brexit sentiment, was down 0.3% following its best session in a
month on Monday.
Bellwether stocks including homebuilders were
among the biggest decliners, also pressured by a 5.9% plunge for
Travis Perkins, Britain's largest distributor of
building materials, as its profit sank 81% in the first half of
the year.
The export-heavy FTSE 100 lost 0.3%.
"The FTSE 250 has been hit majorly due to weakness in
builders, especially after Travis Perkin's weak earnings update,
while the market has already factored in a no-deal Brexit," said
Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.
UK equity markets are already reeling from the COVID-19
crisis that has set the domestic economy on course for its worst
recession in 300 years.
The FTSE 250 has bounced about 42% since the
coronavirus-driven crash in March, but is still well below its
pre-pandemic record highs. The blue-chip FTSE 100 is only about
2% above the levels it traded at during the Brexit referendum in
2016.
In earnings-driven news, Britain's largest sportswear
retailer JD Sports Fashion surged 7.7% to a seven-month
high after reinstating its annual outlook.
Data analytics firm Experian jumped 2.9% after
posting higher second-quarter revenue, while retailer Halfords
fell 3.3% even as its underlying sales of cycling goods
surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks ended Aug. 21.
