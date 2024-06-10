10 June 2024
International Personal Finance plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities ("PDMR")
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely
associated
a)
Name
Ovais Siddiqui
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
PCA of Agnieszka Kłos - Country Manager,
Poland
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,
auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
International Personal Finance plc
b)
LEI
213800II1O44IRKUZB59
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument,
Ordinary shares of 10p
type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN number: GB00B1YKG049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 21,000 shares.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.19
20,500
£1.185
500
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
21,000
- Price
£24,987.50
e)
Date of the transaction
7 June 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:
Georgia Dunn (Deputy Company Secretary)
+44 (0) 7584 615 230
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800II1O44IRKUZB59
