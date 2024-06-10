International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based global financial services company. The Company's business divisions include European home credit, Mexico home credit and IPF Digital. The Company offers a suite of traditional products and services to suit its customersâ preferences and different credit profiles. It has built a suite of products ranging from home credit and digital installment loans through to a credit card, digital credit lines and a mobile wallet. It also offers a range of insurance and other value-added services which are underwritten by third-party partners. Its brands include Provident, Creditea and Credit24. It provides ProviGo customer app through which customers can view their account online, look at their balance, track receipts of payments and see if they can access another loan or value-added service. ProviGo also enables the Company to communicate directly with customers in real time with the offers and promotions it is running.

Sector Consumer Lending