10 June 2024

International Personal Finance plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial

responsibilities ("PDMR")

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely

associated

a)

Name

Ovais Siddiqui

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PCA of Agnieszka Kłos - Country Manager,

Poland

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

International Personal Finance plc

b)

LEI

213800II1O44IRKUZB59

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

Ordinary shares of 10p

type of instrument

Identification code

ISIN number: GB00B1YKG049

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 21,000 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.19

20,500

£1.185

500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

21,000

- Price

£24,987.50

e)

Date of the transaction

7 June 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement:

Georgia Dunn (Deputy Company Secretary)

+44 (0) 7584 615 230

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800II1O44IRKUZB59

