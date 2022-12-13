Advanced search
    IPF   GB00B1YKG049

INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC

(IPF)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-13 am EST
75.00 GBX   +4.02%
International Personal Finance : Issuer Document
PU
International Personal Finance Receives Acceptance For Exchange Offer Of Notes
MT
Transcript : International Personal Finance plc - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
International Personal Finance : Issuer Document

12/13/2022 | 04:02pm EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: B25CECC3-0A30-4492-AACB-338DB1BC60A9

AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS

THESE AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS HAVE BEEN CREATED SOLELY AS A MATTER OF RECORD TO RECORD THE FINAL TERMS OF THE NOTES AS AT THE DATE OF ISSUE. NO OFFER OF ANY OF THE NOTES IS BEING MADE BY THE ISSUER PURSUANT TO THIS DOCUMENT OR OTHERWISE AND THE ISSUER DOES NOT ACCEPT ANY ADDITIONAL OBLIGATIONS TO NOTEHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THIS DOCUMENT.

These Amended and Restated Final Terms do not constitute, and may not be used for the purposes of, an offer of, or an invitation by or on behalf of anyone to subscribe or purchase any Notes.

Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 6 December 2022 amending the Final Terms dated

15 November 2022

International Personal Finance plc

Issue of Sterling-denominated 12 per cent. Notes due 2027 Guaranteed by IPF Holdings Limited, International Personal Finance Investments Limited, IPF International Limited and IPF Digital Group Limited under the EUR 1,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market

Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA, eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS") and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the prospectus dated 25 August 2022 as supplemented, for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation, by way of a prospectus supplement on 4 November 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the EU Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") (the "Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the

1

DocuSign Envelope ID: B25CECC3-0A30-4492-AACB-338DB1BC60A9

Prospectus. Full information on the Issuer, the Guarantors and the offer of the Notes is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Prospectus. However, a summary of the issue of the Notes is annexed to these Final Terms. The Prospectus has been published on the website of the Regulatory News Service operated by the London Stock Exchange at

http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/prices-and-news/news/market-news/market-news-home.html.

1.

(i)

Issuer:

International Personal Finance plc

(ii)

Guarantor:

IPF Holdings Limited, International Personal

Finance Investments Limited, IPF International

Limited and IPF Digital Group Limited

2.

(i)

Series Number:

19

(ii)

Tranche Number:

2

    1. Date on which the Notes fungible: The Notes shall become consolidated, form a single series and be interchangeable for trading purposes with any new notes to be issued by the Issuer and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Guarantors in exchange for the Issuer's existing £78,100,000 7.75 per cent. notes due 14 December 2023 (the "Exchange New Notes") on the Issue Date.
  2. Specified Currency or Currencies: Pounds Sterling ("GBP").
  3. Aggregate Nominal Amount:

(i)

Series:

£50,000,000

(ii)

Tranche:

£12,394,800

5.

Issue Price:

100 per cent. of the Aggregate Nominal Amount.

6.(i) Specified Denominations: GBP 100

(ii)

Calculation Amount:

GBP 100

7.

(i)

Issue Date:

12 December 2022

(ii)

Interest Commencement

Issue Date

Date:

8.

Maturity Date:

12 December 2027

9.

Interest Basis:

12 per cent. Fixed Rate

10.

Change of Interest Basis:

Not Applicable

11.

Put/Call Options:

Change of Control Put

12.

Date Board approvals for issuance

International Personal Finance PLC Board of

of Notes and Guarantee obtained:

Directors: 3 November 2022

International Personal Finance PLC Executive

Committee: 11 November 2022

Guarantors: 11 November 2022

PROVISIONS RELATING TO INTEREST (IF ANY) PAYABLE

2

DocuSign Envelope ID: B25CECC3-0A30-4492-AACB-338DB1BC60A9

13.

Fixed Rate Note Provisions

Applicable

(i)

Rate of Interest:

12 per cent. per annum payable semi-annually in

arrear on each Interest Payment Date

(ii)

Interest Payment Dates:

12 June and 12 December in each year from and

including 12 June 2023, up to and including the

Maturity Date

(iii)

Fixed Coupon Amount:

GBP 6 per Calculation Amount

(iv)

Broken Amount(s):

Not Applicable

(v)

Day Count Fraction:

Actual/Actual

(vi)

Determination Dates:

Interest Payment Dates

14.

Floating Rate Note Provisions

Not Applicable

15.

Zero Coupon Note Provisions

Not Applicable

PROVISIONS RELATING TO REDEMPTION

16.

Call Option

Not Applicable

17.

Make-Whole Redemption

Not Applicable

18.

Clean-up Call Option

Not Applicable

19. Put Option

(i)

Investor Put:

Not Applicable

(ii)

Change of Control Put:

Applicable

(a)

Optional Redemption

Amount(s):

101 per cent. per Calculation Amount

(b)

Negative Rating Event

BB-

Specified Rating

(Condition 6(f)):

20. Final Redemption Amount of each

GBP 100 per Calculation Amount

Note

21. Early Redemption Amount

Early Redemption Amount per Calculation Amount

payable on redemption for taxation reasons or on

event of default or other early redemption: GBP

100 per Calculation Amount

GENERAL PROVISIONS APPLICABLE TO THE NOTES

Form of Notes:

Bearer Notes: Permanent Global Note

exchangeable for Definitive Notes in the limited

circumstances specified in the Permanent Global

Note

Name and address of Registrar:

Not Applicable

New Global Note (Bearer Notes):

No

Global Certificates (Registered Notes): No

New Safekeeping Structure (RegisteredNo

Notes):

Financial Centre(s):

Not Applicable

3

DocuSign Envelope ID: B25CECC3-0A30-4492-AACB-338DB1BC60A9

Talons for future Coupons to be

No

attached to Definitive Notes (and dates

on which such Talons mature):

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail

Applicable

Investors:

4

DocuSign Envelope ID: B25CECC3-0A30-4492-AACB-338DB1BC60A9

The Issuer

Signed on behalf of International Personal Finance plc

By: ............................................

Duly authorised

The Guarantors

Signed on behalf of IPF Holdings Limited

By: ............................................

Duly authorised

Signed on behalf of International Personal Finance Investments Limited

By: ............................................

Duly authorised

Signed on behalf of IPF International Limited

By: ............................................

Duly authorised

Signed on behalf of IPF Digital Group Limited

By: ............................................

Duly authorised

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

IPF - International Personal Finance plc published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 14:14:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 615 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2022 56,6 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,03x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 167 M 207 M 207 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 8 546
Free-Float 87,3%
