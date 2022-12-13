International Personal Finance : Issuer Document

DocuSign Envelope ID: B25CECC3-0A30-4492-AACB-338DB1BC60A9

AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS

THESE AMENDED AND RESTATED FINAL TERMS HAVE BEEN CREATED SOLELY AS A MATTER OF RECORD TO RECORD THE FINAL TERMS OF THE NOTES AS AT THE DATE OF ISSUE. NO OFFER OF ANY OF THE NOTES IS BEING MADE BY THE ISSUER PURSUANT TO THIS DOCUMENT OR OTHERWISE AND THE ISSUER DOES NOT ACCEPT ANY ADDITIONAL OBLIGATIONS TO NOTEHOLDERS IN RELATION TO THIS DOCUMENT.

These Amended and Restated Final Terms do not constitute, and may not be used for the purposes of, an offer of, or an invitation by or on behalf of anyone to subscribe or purchase any Notes.

Amended and Restated Final Terms dated 6 December 2022 amending the Final Terms dated

15 November 2022

International Personal Finance plc

Issue of Sterling-denominated 12 per cent. Notes due 2027 Guaranteed by IPF Holdings Limited, International Personal Finance Investments Limited, IPF International Limited and IPF Digital Group Limited under the EUR 1,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Prohibition of Sales to EEA Retail Investors

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to, any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "EU PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the EU PRIIPs Regulation.

UK MiFIR product governance / target market

Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is retail clients, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA, eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS") and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes are appropriate, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels, subject to the distributor's suitability and appropriateness obligations under COBS, as applicable.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall be deemed to be defined as such for the purposes of the Conditions (the "Conditions") set forth in the prospectus dated 25 August 2022 as supplemented, for the purposes of the UK Prospectus Regulation, by way of a prospectus supplement on 4 November 2022, which together constitute a base prospectus for the purposes of the EU Prospectus Regulation, as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK Prospectus Regulation") (the "Prospectus"). This document constitutes the Final Terms of the Notes described herein for the purposes of Article 8 of the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the