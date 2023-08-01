(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Tuesday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

International Personal Finance PLC, up 6.0% at 123.00 pence, 12-month range 62.77p-124.00p. The company which offers small, unsecured cash loans reports that revenue in the first half of 2023 rose to GBP380.0 million from GBP297.4 million a year earlier. Pretax profit jumps to GBP37.8 million from GBP33.8 million, which the company says is ahead of internal plans. International Personal Finance ups interim dividend by 15% to 3.1p per share versus 2.7p a year ago. Looking ahead, International Personal Finance expects receivables growth to be more modest for full year and its returns to moderate. It adds that it has a "strong balance" sheet which underpins confidence in continuing to deliver a "good" set of results for the year as a whole.

Rank Group PLC, up 9.3% at 100.36 pence, 12-month range 52.40p-107.60p. The gambling company rises after a strong start to 2023. In the year-to-date the stock is up 27%, picking up from a 9.8% increase in the last 12 months.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Ricardo PLC, down 2.1% at 574.00p, 12-month range 45.00p-619.60p. The environmental and engineering consulting company says in the year ended June 30, it has continued to trade in line with its expectations, delivering full-year growth in orders, revenue and underlying operating profit compared to the prior year. It says "robust" performance reflects the strong order intake in the period, with orders of about GBP520 million and 17% revenue growth.

