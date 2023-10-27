International Personal Finance plc is a United Kingdom-based global financial services provider. The Company's business divisions include European home credit, Mexico home credit and IPF Digital. The Company offers a broad suite of traditional products and services to suit its customersâ preferences and different credit profiles. The Company's suite of products range from home credit and digital instalment loans, a credit card and digital credit lines to a mobile wallet, insurances and other value-added services. It provides ProviGo customer app through which customers can view their account online, look at their balance, track receipts of payments and see if they can access another loan or value-added service. ProviGo also enables the Company to communicate directly with customers in real time with offers and promotions the Company are running. ProviGo customer app is available to customers in Poland.

Sector Consumer Lending