  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. International Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
12.32 CAD   +1.82%
International Petroleum Corporation Announces 2023 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

05/03/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
International Petroleum Corporation (IPC or the Corporation) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) is pleased to announce the voting results from the Corporation’s 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta.

Number of Directors

The number of Directors of the Corporation was set at six.

Votes For% ForVotes Against% Against
66,535,52899.998,4670.01

Election of Directors

The six nominees listed in the Corporation’s management information circular dated March 24, 2023 (the Circular) were elected as Directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, unless the office is earlier vacated, as described in the Circular.

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
C. Ashley Heppenstall57,907,26287.028,636,73312.98
Mike Nicholson66,471,48199.8972,5140.11
Donald Charter58,207,10087.478,336,89512.53
Chris Bruijnzeels61,268,65392.075,275,3427.93
Emily Moore66,445,83499.8598,1610.15
Lukas H. (Harry) Lundin63,612,92795.602,931,0684.40

Appointment of Auditor

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA was appointed as auditor of the Corporation until the next annual general meeting of shareholders and the Directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Votes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
66,975,50099.76164,2450.24

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and Europe, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50		 


Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 035 M - -
Net income 2023 149 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1,98 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,80x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 169 M 1 169 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 69,3%
