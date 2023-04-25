Advanced search
    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:34:02 2023-04-25 am EDT
13.56 CAD   -2.16%
International Petroleum Corporation to release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 2, 2023

04/25/2023 | 10:31am EDT
International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 07:30 CEST, followed by an audiocast at 09:00 CEST.

Listen to Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the first quarter 2023 financial and operating results and the latest developments from IPC.

Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the link/dial-in details below:

Webcast Link: https://ipc.videosync.fi/2023-05-02-q1

Or dial-in as follows:

Dial in numbers
Canada/USA:  +1 786 697 3501
UK: +44 33 0551 0200
Sweden: +46 8 50520424
Password:  Quote “International Petroleum Corp Q1” when prompted by the operator

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50 		 


 Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

 

Attachment


