International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 07:30 CEST, followed by an audiocast at 09:00 CEST.

Listen to Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the second quarter 2023 financial and operating results and the latest developments from IPC.

Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the link/dial-in details below:



Webcast Link: https://ipc.videosync.fi/2023-08-01-q2

Or dial-in as follows:



Dial in numbers

Canada/USA: +1 786 697 3501

UK: +44 33 0551 0200

Sweden: +46 8 50520424

Password: Quote “International Petroleum Corp Q2” when prompted by the operator



International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50





Robert Eriksson

Media Manager

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Attachment