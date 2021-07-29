Log in
    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
International Petroleum : IPC to release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Press Release

July 29, 2021

International Petroleum Corporation to release Second Quarter 2021

Financial Results on August 3, 2021

International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 07:30 CEST, followed by a webcast at 09:00 CEST.

Watch Mike Nicholson, CEO, and Christophe Nerguararian, CFO, commenting on the second quarter 2021 financial and operating results and the latest developments from IPC.

Follow the presentation live on www.international-petroleum.com.

You can also dial-in to listen to the presentation on the following telephone numbers:

Canada/International:

+1 631 913 1422

UK:

+44

333 300 0804

Sweden:

+46

85 664 2651

The PIN code for the dial-in presentation is: 25627338#

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon

Robert Eriksson

VP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations

Media Manager

rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com

Or

reriksson@rive6.ch

Tel: +41 22 595 10 50

Tel: +46 701 11 26 15

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "forecast", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

International Petroleum Corp.

Suite 2000, 885 West Georgia Street

Tel. +1 604 689 7842

www.international-petroleum.com

Vancouver, V6C 3E8, Canada

E-mail:info@international-petroleum.com

Disclaimer

International Petroleum Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
