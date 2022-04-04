International Petroleum : Latest corporate presentation

International Petroleum Corp.
Internationally Focused Upstream Company
April 2022
NCF00025102.22
International Petroleum Corp.
Strongly Positioned to Create Stakeholder Value
-
1) See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
-
2) See Reader Advisory and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (MD&A), including "Non-IFRS measures".
NCF00244 p19 01.22
-
3) See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements". Estimated free cash flow generation is based on IPC's current business plans over the period of 2022 to 2026. Assumptions include average net production over that period of approximately
47 Mboepd, average Brent oil prices of USD 65 to 95 per boe escalating by 2% per year, average gas prices of CAD 3.00 per thousand cubic feet, and average Brent to Western Canadian Select differentials as estimated by IPC's independent reserves evaluator and as further described in the material change report dated February 8, 2022 (MCR). Free cash flow yield is based on IPC's market capitalization at close April 1, 2022 (89.4 SEK/share, 9.37 SEK/USD, USD 1,448 million). IPC's current business plans and assumptions, and the business environment, are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates and forecasts.
-
4) As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and MCR, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
IPC
2
International Petroleum Corp.
2P Reserves Growth (1)
Eleven times 2P reserves growth since inception
2P reserves of 270 MMboe
Reserves life index (RLI) of 16 years
Reserves Life Index
(years)
YE 2021
16
Net 2P Reserves and Production
(MMboe)
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
YE 2020
NCF00244 p05 01.22
1) As at December 31, 2021. See Reader Advisory and MCR, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
Net 2P ReservesCumulative ProductionYE 2021
IPC
3
International Petroleum Corp.
Contingent Resources Growth (1)
Material increase in contingent resource base to 1.4 billion boe
+300 MMboe in Blackrod contingent resources
Potential to mature resources in all countries
Canada
- Blackrod pilot ongoing, FEED study in 2022
- Ferguson field development
Malaysia - Further infill drilling
- PSC extension
France
- Build on horizontal drilling success
63
0
YE 2016
YE 2017
NCF00244 p06 01.22
1) As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and MCR, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
Net Contingent Resources
(MMboe)
1,410
849
1,089
102 115
987 987
YE 2018
YE 2019
YE 2020
YE 2021
OtherBlackrod
IPC
4
International Petroleum Corp.
Production Guidance (1)
2022 production guidance: 46,000 to 48,000 boepd
Investment strategy targeting growth in all regionsProduction in excess of pre COVID level
HighGuidance Lowrange
Gas
Oil WCSOil Brent
Production (Mboepd)
50
5046 46
40
42
30
34 34
30
20
10
10 119
NCF00245 p05 01.22
0
46
High guidance 48
Low guidance 46
2022 Production Guidance
4846
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Full Year 2022
1) See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
IPC
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.