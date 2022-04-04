Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. International Petroleum Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/04 12:32:27 pm EDT
11.91 CAD   -1.00%
12:27pINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Latest corporate presentation
PU
03/31INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : IPC Updated Share Capital (March 31, 2022)
PU
03/31International Petroleum Corporation Updated Share Capital
AQ
International Petroleum : Latest corporate presentation

04/04/2022 | 12:27pm EDT
International Petroleum Corp.

Internationally Focused Upstream Company

April 2022

NCF00025102.22

International Petroleum Corp.

Strongly Positioned to Create Stakeholder Value

  • 1) See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

  • 2) See Reader Advisory and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (MD&A), including "Non-IFRS measures".

    NCF00244 p19 01.22

  • 3) See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements". Estimated free cash flow generation is based on IPC's current business plans over the period of 2022 to 2026. Assumptions include average net production over that period of approximately

    47 Mboepd, average Brent oil prices of USD 65 to 95 per boe escalating by 2% per year, average gas prices of CAD 3.00 per thousand cubic feet, and average Brent to Western Canadian Select differentials as estimated by IPC's independent reserves evaluator and as further described in the material change report dated February 8, 2022 (MCR). Free cash flow yield is based on IPC's market capitalization at close April 1, 2022 (89.4 SEK/share, 9.37 SEK/USD, USD 1,448 million). IPC's current business plans and assumptions, and the business environment, are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates and forecasts.

  • 4) As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and MCR, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

IPC

2

International Petroleum Corp.

2P Reserves Growth (1)

Eleven times 2P reserves growth since inception

2P reserves of 270 MMboe

Reserves life index (RLI) of 16 years

Reserves Life Index

(years)

YE 2021

16

YE 2016

Net 2P Reserves and Production

(MMboe)

YE 2017

YE 2018

YE 2019

YE 2020

NCF00244 p05 01.22

1) As at December 31, 2021. See Reader Advisory and MCR, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

Net 2P ReservesCumulative ProductionYE 2021

IPC

3

International Petroleum Corp.

Contingent Resources Growth (1)

Material increase in contingent resource base to 1.4 billion boe

+300 MMboe in Blackrod contingent resources

Potential to mature resources in all countries

Canada

- Blackrod pilot ongoing, FEED study in 2022

- Ferguson field development

Malaysia - Further infill drilling

- PSC extension

France

- Build on horizontal drilling success

63

0

YE 2016

YE 2017

NCF00244 p06 01.22

1) As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and MCR, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

Net Contingent Resources

(MMboe)

1,410

1,102

849

1,089

102 115

987 987

YE 2018

YE 2019

YE 2020

YE 2021

OtherBlackrod

IPC

4

International Petroleum Corp.

Production Guidance (1)

2022 production guidance: 46,000 to 48,000 boepd

Investment strategy targeting growth in all regionsProduction in excess of pre COVID level

HighGuidance Lowrange

Gas

Oil WCSOil Brent

Production (Mboepd)

50

5046 46

40

42

30

34 34

30

20

10

10 119

NCF00245 p05 01.22

0

4037

46

High guidance 48

4341

Low guidance 46

2022 Production Guidance

4846

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Full Year 2022

1) See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

IPC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Petroleum Corporation published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 16:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 955 M - -
Net income 2022 299 M - -
Net cash 2022 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,73x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 452 M 1 452 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 271
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
International Petroleum Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 9,62 $
Average target price 10,45 $
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Nicholson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Nerguararian Chief Financial Officer
Charles Ashley Heppenstall Chairman
William A. W. Lundin Chief Operating Officer
Donald Kinloch Charter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION70.16%1 452
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.35%130 357
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.60%73 336
EOG RESOURCES, INC.35.46%70 440
CNOOC LIMITED36.24%62 346
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY39.19%61 486