International Petroleum : Latest corporate presentation

See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information". See Reader Advisory and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (MD&A), including "Non-IFRS measures". See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements". Estimated free cash flow generation is based on IPC's current business plans over the period of 2022 to 2026. Assumptions include average net production over that period of approximately

47 Mboepd, average Brent oil prices of USD 65 to 95 per boe escalating by 2% per year, average gas prices of CAD 3.00 per thousand cubic feet, and average Brent to Western Canadian Select differentials as estimated by IPC's independent reserves evaluator and as further described in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (AIF). Free cash flow yield is based on IPC's market capitalization at close June 1, 2022 (105.5 SEK/share, 9.9 SEK/USD, 1,616 MUSD). IPC's current business plans and assumptions, and the business environment, are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates and forecasts.