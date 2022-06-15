Log in
    IPCO   CA46016U1084

INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

(IPCO)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
13.62 CAD   +3.34%
08:23aINTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Latest corporate presentation
PU
06/10International Petroleum Corporation Increases Price Range Under Substantial Issuer Bid
MT
06/10INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : Notice of Variation (English)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

International Petroleum : Latest corporate presentation

06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
International Petroleum Corp.

Internationally Focused Upstream Company

June 2022

NCF000251 02.22

International Petroleum Corp.

Strongly Positioned to Create Stakeholder Value

~47

Mboepd (1)

2022-2026

110%

95

22%p.a.

USD

>1,800 MUSD FCF (1,2,3)

65

56%

USD

11%p.a.

>900 MUSD FCF (1,2,3)

Stakeholder Returns

Debt reduction, share buybacks & dividends

M & A

4 transactions in 4 years

Organic Growth

>1.4 Billion boe of contingent resources (4)

NCF00244 p19 04.22

  1. See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
  2. See Reader Advisory and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (MD&A), including "Non-IFRS measures".
  3. See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements". Estimated free cash flow generation is based on IPC's current business plans over the period of 2022 to 2026. Assumptions include average net production over that period of approximately

47 Mboepd, average Brent oil prices of USD 65 to 95 per boe escalating by 2% per year, average gas prices of CAD 3.00 per thousand cubic feet, and average Brent to Western Canadian Select differentials as estimated by IPC's independent reserves evaluator and as further described in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (AIF). Free cash flow yield is based on IPC's market capitalization at close June 1, 2022 (105.5 SEK/share, 9.9 SEK/USD, 1,616 MUSD). IPC's current business plans and assumptions, and the business environment, are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates and forecasts.

  1. As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

IPC

2

International Petroleum Corp.

2P Reserves Growth (1)

Net 2P Reserves and Production

(MMboe)

Eleven times 2P reserves growth since inception

2P reserves of 270 MMboe

Reserves life index (RLI) of 16 years

Reserves Life Index

(years)

YE 2016

8

YE 2021

16

Granite

300

288

BlackPearl

x

1

1

>

129

Suffield

29

16.3

33.0

3.8

270

272

65.0

48.5

NCF00244 p05 01.22

YE 2016

YE 2017

YE 2018

YE 2019

YE 2020

YE 2021

Net 2P Reserves

Cumulative Production

  1. As at December 31, 2021. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

IPC

3

NCF00244 p06 01.22

International Petroleum Corp.

Contingent Resources Growth (1)

Net Contingent Resources

(MMboe)

1,410

128

Material increase in contingent resource base to 1.4 billion boe

1,089

1,102

+300 MMboe in Blackrod contingent resources

102

115

Potential to mature resources in all countries

849

105

Canada - Blackrod pilot ongoing, FEED study in 2022

- Ferguson field development

1,283

Malaysia

- Further infill drilling

987

987

- PSC extension

744

France

- Build on horizontal drilling success

0

63

YE 2016

YE 2017

YE 2018

YE 2019

YE 2020

YE 2021

Other

Blackrod

  1. As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".

IPC

4

International Petroleum Corp.

Production Guidance (1)

2022 production guidance: 46,000 to 48,000 boepd

Investment strategy targeting growth in all regions

Production in excess of pre COVID-19 levels

Production (Mboepd)

50

50

46

46

46

46

42

43

40

40

41

34

34

37

30

30

High

Guidance

20

Low

range

10

Gas

10

11

Oil WCS

9

02.22

Oil Brent

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Q1

NC00261 p04

1) See Reader Advisory, including "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types".

2022 Production Guidance

International, 18%

Canada Gas, 33%

Malaysia

France

Suffield

Canada Other

Gas

Ferguson

Suffield

Onion Lake

Thermal

Oil

Canada Oil, 49%

High guidance 48

48

Low guidance 46

46

Q2

Q3

Q4

2022

Full Year

2022

IPC

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

International Petroleum Corporation published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 12:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
