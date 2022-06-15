International Petroleum : Latest corporate presentation
06/15/2022 | 08:23am EDT
International Petroleum Corp.
Internationally Focused Upstream Company
June 2022
International Petroleum Corp.
Strongly Positioned to Create Stakeholder Value
~47
Mboepd (1)
2022-2026
110%
95
22%p.a.
USD
>1,800 MUSD FCF (1,2,3)
65
56%
USD
11%p.a.
>900 MUSD FCF (1,2,3)
Stakeholder Returns
Debt reduction, share buybacks & dividends
M & A
4 transactions in 4 years
Organic Growth
>1.4 Billion boe of contingent resources (4)
See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
See Reader Advisory and the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 (MD&A), including "Non-IFRS measures".
See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements". Estimated free cash flow generation is based on IPC's current business plans over the period of 2022 to 2026. Assumptions include average net production over that period of approximately
47 Mboepd, average Brent oil prices of USD 65 to 95 per boe escalating by 2% per year, average gas prices of CAD 3.00 per thousand cubic feet, and average Brent to Western Canadian Select differentials as estimated by IPC's independent reserves evaluator and as further described in the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 (AIF). Free cash flow yield is based on IPC's market capitalization at close June 1, 2022 (105.5 SEK/share, 9.9 SEK/USD, 1,616 MUSD). IPC's current business plans and assumptions, and the business environment, are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from forward-looking estimates and forecasts.
As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
IPC
2
International Petroleum Corp.
2P Reserves Growth (1)
Net 2P Reserves and Production
(MMboe)
Eleven times 2P reserves growth since inception
2P reserves of 270 MMboe
Reserves life index (RLI) of 16 years
Reserves Life Index
(years)
YE 2016
8
YE 2021
16
Granite
300
288
BlackPearl
x
1
1
>
129
Suffield
29
16.3
33.0
3.8
270
272
65.0
48.5
YE 2016
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
YE 2020
YE 2021
Net 2P Reserves
Cumulative Production
As at December 31, 2021. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
IPC
3
International Petroleum Corp.
Contingent Resources Growth (1)
Net Contingent Resources
(MMboe)
1,410
128
Material increase in contingent resource base to 1.4 billion boe
1,089
1,102
+300 MMboe in Blackrod contingent resources
102
115
Potential to mature resources in all countries
849
105
Canada - Blackrod pilot ongoing, FEED study in 2022
- Ferguson field development
1,283
Malaysia
- Further infill drilling
987
987
- PSC extension
744
France
- Build on horizontal drilling success
0
63
YE 2016
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
YE 2020
YE 2021
Other
Blackrod
As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
IPC
4
International Petroleum Corp.
Production Guidance (1)
2022 production guidance: 46,000 to 48,000 boepd
Investment strategy targeting growth in all regions
Production in excess of pre COVID-19 levels
Production (Mboepd)
50
50
46
46
46
46
42
43
40
40
41
34
34
37
30
30
High
Guidance
20
Low
range
10
Gas
10
11
Oil WCS
9
02.22
Oil Brent
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q1
1) See Reader Advisory, including "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types".
2022 Production Guidance
International, 18%
Canada Gas, 33%
Malaysia
France
Suffield
Canada Other
Gas
Ferguson
Suffield
Onion Lake
Thermal
Oil
Canada Oil, 49%
High guidance 48
48
Low guidance 46
46
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Full Year
2022
IPC
5
