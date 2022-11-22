International Petroleum : Latest corporate presentation
11/22/2022 | 11:30am EST
International Petroleum Corp.
Internationally Focused Upstream Company
November 2022
NC000251 02.22
International Petroleum Corp.
Strongly Positioned to Create Stakeholder Value
~47
Mboepd (1)
2022-2026
95
122%
24%p.a.
USD
>1,800 MUSD FCF (1,2,3)
75
81%
USD
16%p.a.
>1,200 MUSD FCF (1,2,3)
Stakeholder Returns
Debt reduction, share buybacks & dividends
M & A
4 transactions in 4 years
Organic Growth
>1.4 billion boe of contingent resources (4)
NC00276 p08 10.22
See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Supplemental Information regarding Product Types" in "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
See Reader Advisory, including "Forward-Looking Statements". Estimated free cash flow generation is based on IPC's current business plans over the period of 2022 to 2026. Assumptions include average net production over that period of approximately
47 Mboepd, average Brent oil prices of USD 65 to 95 per boe escalating by 2% per year, average gas prices of CAD 3.00 per thousand cubic feet, and average Brent to Western Canadian Select differentials as estimated by IPC's independent reserves evaluator and as further described in the AIF. Free cash flow yield is based on IPC's market capitalization at close November 18, 2022 (114 SEK/share, 10.6 SEK/USD, USD 1,480 million). IPC's current business plans and assumptions, and the business environment,
As at December 31, 2021, best estimate, unrisked. See Reader Advisory and AIF, including "Disclosure of Oil and Gas Information".
IPC
2
International Petroleum Corp.
2P Reserves Growth (1)
Net 2P Reserves and Production
(MMboe)
Eleven times 2P reserves growth since inception
2P reserves of 270 MMboe
Reserves life index (RLI) of 16 years
Reserves Life Index
(years)
YE 2016
8
YE 2021
16
Granite
300
288
BlackPearl
x
1
1
>
129
Suffield
29
16.3
33.0
3.8
270
272
65.0
48.5
NCF00244 p05 01.22
YE 2016
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
YE 2020
YE 2021
Net 2P Reserves
Cumulative Production
IPC
3
NCF00244 p06 01.22
International Petroleum Corp.
Contingent Resources Growth (1)
Net Contingent Resources
(MMboe)
1,410
128
Material increase in contingent resource base to 1.4 billion boe
1,089
1,102
+300 MMboe in Blackrod contingent resources
102
115
Potential to mature resources in all countries
849
105
Canada - Blackrod pilot ongoing, FEED study in 2022
- Ferguson field development
1,283
Malaysia
- Further infill drilling
987
987
- PSC extension
744
France
- Build on horizontal drilling success
0
63
YE 2016
YE 2017
YE 2018
YE 2019
YE 2020
YE 2021
Other
Blackrod
IPC
4
International Petroleum Corp.
2022 Production Guidance
Production Guidance (1)
Malaysia
International, 17%
2 quarters in succession achieving record average production
Canada Gas, 33%
France
Suffield
Canada Other
Gas
First nine months production 48,400 boepd
Ferguson
2022 average net production expected to be >48,000 boepd
Suffield
Onion Lake
Thermal
Oil
Production (Mboepd)
Canada Oil, 50%
NC00276 p04 02.22
High Low
Guidance range
Gas
Oil WCS Oil Brent
50
50
46
46
46
46
42
43
40
40
41
34
34
37
30
30
20
10
11
10
9
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q1
49
50 High guidance 48
48
Low guidance 46
46
Q2
Q3
Q4
2022
Full Year
2022
IPC
5
